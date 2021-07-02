WATCH: Are Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee overcompensating?

Sandi Mbhele and Kaunda Selisho

The terms of Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa and Black Coffee’s marital separation are still under intense scrutiny no matter what they do, even if it’s planning two birthdays for their son.

The fashion designer and actress posted pictures of her six-year-old son, Asante’s birthday cake with a sweet message. On the same day, Black Coffee (Nkosinathi Maphumulo) also shared his own pics from a separate Sonic the Hedgehog themed birthday party.

For some social media users, the fact that they could not come together for one party was enough evidence that they are not in an amicable position, even when it comes to celebrating a birthday with one of their children.

Others even asked if Enhle Mbali and Black Coffee were overcompensating.

Is Enhle and Black Coffee’s divorce finalised?

It is unclear if the couple are formally divorced. However, Enhle recently delved into the state of their relationship for True Love magazine.

Throughout the interview she was careful about how she referred to their separation, taking extra care to speak about it almost euphemistically.

Mbali also painted a pretty grim picture when she spoke about how she had to give up her first love, acting, in order to maintain “peace” in her marriage.

“There was a time I could not work. Not because I did not want to work but I was told ‘No, you cannot work on this and that’. It was not a choice I made. That choice was made for me and for the sake of peace, I adhered to that decision.”

The star has since accused her ex of being abusive during their marriage, an allegation he has denied. A court denied her application for a protection order.

While she slays on Rockville season 5, Black Coffee is back to jet setting around the world, performing in many locations across America and Europe.

