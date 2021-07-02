WATCH: Bassie Kumalo’s epic ’94 Miss World throwback will make you feel old

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Television personality and businesswoman Basetsana Kumalo wasn’t always known for her entrepreneurial skills, she once dominated the pageant world.

Kumalo became the first Miss South Africa in 1994 in the dawn of democracy, becoming a household name and maintaining this status decades later.

Before there were Zozibini Tunzi, Rolene Strauss, Demi-Leigh Tebow and Liesl Laurie, Kumalo was once the beacon of South Africa’s hopes in international pageants.

Showcasing this in an epic throwback to her Miss World 1994 campaign. Kumalo was crowned first princess and in the video highlights include how she eloquently answered one of the judge’s questions: “What is the most significant change in the new South Africa?”

Watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo)

Miss India, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan now a Bollywood actress, took home the title. The 1994 pageant is known as one of the best ever because of the contestants, the longevity of their careers and the impact they had in their countries.

The blast from the past made many people nostalgic, such as Miss Universe 2019 Tunzi who praised Kumalo.

Media personality Somizi Mhlongo commented: “Thanks for taking back to the day I became a fan…I watched this live on TV and I was jumping up and down…bazala.”

ALSO READ: Who is Ze Nxumalo? Miss SA Tamaryn Green’s fiancee

Former Miss SA 2018 Tamaryn Green said: “Wow Bassie. How I enjoyed watching this, you have always been the most graceful, beautiful, kind woman that you are. Taking up space.”