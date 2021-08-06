Seven empowering Women’s Day events that aren’t high teas

Lerato Maimela

This Women’s Day we are remembering and celebrating more than 20,000 women who marched to the Union Buildings on 9 August 1956 in protest against the extension of Pass Laws to women.

This year’s Women’s Day theme is “Generation Equity: Realising Women’s Rights for an Equal Future”. Woman’s month is not only a celebration of the women who marched on the day, but also the women who continue to shape and change the women’s movement in South Africa.

Celebrate Women’s Day by attending these 7 events which are aimed at educating, empowering and uplifting women:

UCT For Womxn By Womxn

UCT VC Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng will be hosting a virtual Women’s Day event featuring keynote speaker, Miss South Africa 2020, Ms Shudufhadzo Musida, on 10 August 2021 at 1pm.

#UCTForWomxnByWomxn In celebration of Women's Month, UCT VC Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng will host a virtual Women's Day event featuring keynote speaker, Miss South Africa 2020, Ms Shudufhadzo Musida on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 at 13:00 SAST.



Iziko Museums

Join Iziko Museums on 9 August 2021 at 11am for a virtual public discussion commemorating Women’s Day. Reflect, discuss and unpack the theme “Generation Equality, Realising Women’s Rights for an equal future”.

Join Iziko Museums of South Africa, for virtual public discussion commemorating Women's Day! Reflect, discuss and unpack the theme: "Generation Equality, Realising Women's Rights for an equal future"



⏰: 11:00 – 12:30

???? : Monday, 09 August 2021

Women’s Day Colloquium

The Political and International Studies (Rhodes University), Center for Women Gender Studies (Nelson Mandela University), and Historical Studies Department (University of Cape Town) present a virtual colloquium: “S’obashaya ngamatye”: Women and 60 years of the armed struggle in South Africa. The virtual event will take place on 8 August 2021 at 9am, and then again on 9 August 2021 at 9am.

#COLLOQUIUM – Invitation to Women's Day Colloquium 09-10 August 2021-S'OBASHAYA NGAMATYE”: WOMEN AND 60 YEARS OF THE ARMED STRUGGLE IN SOUTH AFRICA



Date: 09-10 August 20201



Orijin Sip and Paint Session

Orijin Marula invites you to join DJ Lamiez together with Rina “Umfwa Feel Tank” to celebrate Women’s Day with time in an afternoon filled with arty crafty self portrait creations. Tap into your creative side and comE together with many other women to celebrate your beauty and magic in our Sip and Pain Women’s Day session. The event will take place on 9 August 2021 from 2pm to 8pm.

Women’s Day Walking Tour of Constitutional Hill

Join in on the Women’s Day walking tour of Constitutional Hill to learn about the history and struggles that women faced in South Africa which led to women standing in unity and protesting against the extension of Pass Laws to women in 1956.

The tour of the site includes a visit to the Old Fort with an impressive view from its ramparts, a visit to the Women’s Jail (1910-1983), the Men’s Jail which is known as Number 4, (1904-1983) and the fully-operational Constitutional Court itself (2004-present). Apart from the warmth and accessibility of the court building, the Constitutional Court also boasts an art collection of over 600 works, many of which are on display. The tour begins at 9.30am at Seattle Coffee Co. in Braamfontein, and then ends back there at 12.30pm.

Kaya FM’s Women’s Day yoga session

Join Unathi and Yoga instructor Dudu Phele virtually on Monday, 9 August from 9am to 10am for a moment to practice some Active Self-Love. Stream it online on Kaya 959 Facebook page.

YOU STRIKE THE ROCK

YOU STRIKE THE ROCK weaves together the forgotten lives of four leaders as they emerged from diverse backgrounds to lead the 1956 Women’s March. Their extraordinary story (and its associated message of unity) holds a curious relevance again in 2020. See the two minute preview: https://youtu.be/tUVW5IvSmwY. The ticket price is R100 through Webtickets (link in the profile).