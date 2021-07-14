All eyes on Trevor Noah as South Africa burns

Kaunda Selisho

Social media users in both the US and South Africa have attempted to fault comedian and television host Trevor Noah for his continued silence about the chaos in South Africa.

In addition to having been born in the country, Noah spent much of his early comedy career using former South African president Jacob Zuma as a subject.

He also made sure to occasionally mention Zuma during his early days on The Daily Show.

And now he is silent, in that he has not shared his opinion on social media. Some people have assumed he either does not have one or he does not care.

This has also raised questions about whether or not Trevor Noah (and any other celebrity) owes the world an opinion about the situation in South Africa?

He has said in past interviews that he doesn't comment because Western media often gives a false narrative on South Africa. It's better to get the right information when you are in the country seeing it happening. He knows people follow him and will latch on to what he says— Khosi (@Khosinpr) July 14, 2021

So nothing about what is going on im SA? Shame on you!!! pic.twitter.com/vMh9tnbmPV— Michael Jon Partis (@IamAFRICANBUILT) July 14, 2021

You’re worried about the wrong things. Call on your President and leaders. What’s a comedian going to do for you Zama?! https://t.co/e4scTL2k1H— ????Bietjie???? (@BietjieG) July 14, 2021

The likes of Ayanda Thabethe and Black Coffee have commented, saying that as a South African celebrity, you are damned if you do and damned if you don’t.

but right now it's so hard to watch the country burn, soldiers being deployed,things are getting worse and there will be more bloodshed Mr @PresidencyZA @ThuliMadonsela3 we need an intervention ????????— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) July 13, 2021

It’s not that we are nonchalant- it’s that our views are not debated and objectively weighed – they are attacked and I don’t think anyone wants to handle being attacked for holding a certain view that at times might not favour the majority .. https://t.co/m7hauhd2u2— Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) July 11, 2021

Granted, Noah has made a living from having something to say in instances like this but he still has the freedom to choose not to.



He could also be saving what he has to say for the platform he gets paid to say it on, The Daily Show.



Either way, Noah’s comment or lack thereof will have absolutely no impact on what is going on in the country.

If you absolutely must hear the comedian saying something about Zuma, perhaps this medley of all Trevor Noah’s past Jacob Zuma jokes can fill the void.

