‘Idols SA’: Prince Kaybee ‘can’t sing’ and other reactions as series returns

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The most popular singing competition in Mzansi, Idols SA returned for its 17th season on Sunday evening and guest judge Prince Kaybee is one of the many things people are talking about after it aired.

Kaybee was joined by judges Randall Abrahams, Somizi Mhlongo and Unathi Nkayi for the first judges’ auditions.

The Gugulethu hitmaker arriving in style, on a helicopter, his judging rubbed some people off the wrong way. Tweeps thought the music producer was too harsh in his critique, others said his honesty was necessary, as he gave constructive advice to the singing hopefuls.

Reactions to Prince Kaybee’s guest judge appearance

I like how @PrinceKaybee_SA remained himself throughout the @IdolsSA episode, saying what he wanted to say where necessary.



Maturity Abuti???????? #IdolsSA — Dehiitman???? (@dehiitman_) July 11, 2021

#idolssa prince kaybee can’t even sing to save his life . All he does is drive but he’s outchea being a savage ???????? pic.twitter.com/s6cGYmW1Ur— Fine China???? (@MphoMangole1) July 11, 2021

Prince Kaybee is quite a knowledgeable oke. Know a thing or 10 about music. ???????? #IdolsSA— BM (@Buhle_Moletsane) July 11, 2021

One singing hopeful, Linathi was the first aspirant to take the stage. Her beautiful audition, started the new season on a great note, receiving four yeses and the first golden ticket from the judges. Berry, a second-time lucky contestant, made it to the top 30 some10 years ago and re-entered to go much further.

Her rendition of Never Enough by the movie version of The Greatest Showman was declared the performance of the day by the judges.

The lovely Linathi scoops this season's first #IdolsSA ???? Golden Ticket! ???? pic.twitter.com/e6OaJtKaFl— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) July 11, 2021

As golden tickets were dished out, and more contestants marked a spot for themselves to attend theatre week but of course the famous wooden mic auditions were a highlight as well. Somizi tried to advise a contestant, who clearly didn’t have a chance to progress, his word choice left us dumbstruck and laughing out loud.

Watch Somizi’s hilarious ‘explanation’ to sing better.

Bathong – are you fluent in @Somizi? ????! What did Som Som just say on #IdolsSA, exactly? Answers below.????#WhatDidSomiziJustSay? pic.twitter.com/nu3nGqPy1V— Idols South Africa (@IdolsSA) July 11, 2021

People tried, by all means, to decipher what Somizi was saying but to no avail.

Not even the Oxford can help us tonight this English Somizi is using needs a permit that only Cyril can issue. ???????????????????????????????????????? #idolssa pic.twitter.com/7GJXjaif1Z— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) July 11, 2021

One thing about Unathi and Somizi, once they start laughing at you, just walk out. Run simba. And run, never look back. ????#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/tN6a4q5a65— Daniel Jacobs (@Daniel_Jacobs1) July 11, 2021

The singing competition is open to entrants between the ages of 16 and 30 and aims to determine who is the best young singer in South Africa.

Season 16 premiered was delayed due to the Covid pandemic and ran from 2 August 2020 to 13 December 2020. Zama Khumalo was the winner of the 16th season of Idols SA.

Next week, gospel maestro, Ntokozo Mbambo who will serenade the judges and audience in-between as our guest judge.