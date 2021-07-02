Want to make Zodwa breakfast?

Sandisiwe Mbhele

Zodwa Wabantu is giving a special opportunity to her fans who support her egg business.

The entertainer and businesswoman has created interesting ways to keep her business going during level 4 lockdown. Zodwa’s egg business has been flying since 2020, with many celebrities ordering from the dancer.

In the competition, people need to order three or more trays of 60 Zodwa Wabantu Eggs and you could win the chance to cook her breakfast in the comfort of your own home.

Check below

View this post on Instagram A post shared by zodwalibram (@zodwalibram)

Speaking to The Citizen she said the reason for this was to continue engaging with her followers during the adjusted Level 4 lockdown.

“Everyone is going through a hard time during this pandemic and now we back to Level 4. My fans always want to interact with me in many different ways. One that has had people wanting to meet with me is the egg business and so I thought why not make a family happy or any individual happy by running this competition?” Zodwa said.

ALSO READ: Zodwa Wabantu shakes tables after posting ARVs on the TL

“This is mainly to thank my followers for always supporting me and letting them have hope. So with this, I might make someone’s day someone’s year and they know we are all in this together.”

The lockdown restrictions regulate there are no public gatherings, so Zodwa says the winner will be able to make her breakfast after it is lifted.

In April, the shock factor of the reality star was on full display when an attempt to engage her audience about daily ARV routines to create a conversation backfired. She posted a picture of herself taking ARV pills, but it turned out to be a publicity stunt to promote an episode of Zodwa Wabantu: Uncensored.

She lashed out at critics who said people who actually take the medication do so in private and shouldn’t be hailed.

In response, Zodwa said she is an influencer and wants to convey a message of support for the fight again HIV/Aids.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: Zodwa hits out at ‘f**ked up black people’ after ARV picture trends