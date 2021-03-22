Two-thirds of SA could be infected before they are vaccinated

PREMIUM!
Two-thirds of SA could be infected before they are vaccinatedCovid-19 5 hours ago
South Africa risks getting two-thirds of the population infected with Covid-19 should the vaccine rollout continue at a snail’s pace – a possible disaster for the healthcare system.
