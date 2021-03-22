 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Two-thirds of SA could be infected before they are vaccinated

Covid-19 5 hours ago

South Africa risks getting two-thirds of the population infected with Covid-19 should the vaccine rollout continue at a snail’s pace – a possible disaster for the healthcare system.

Rorisang Kgosana
22 Mar 2021
04:40:06 PM
PREMIUM!
Two-thirds of SA could be infected before they are vaccinated

Dr Anike Baptiste, a specialist doctor at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital, gets her injection of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: Jacques Nelles

While South Africa’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout is undeniably not going to reach the target of 67% of the population by the end of the year, building herd immunity by having two-thirds of the population catch the virus would be disastrous – but a possibility based on the current vaccination rate. DA leader John Steenhuisen on Sunday slammed the current snail’s pace of vaccinations. “Undoubtedly the biggest violation of the human rights of South Africans has been government’s failure to procure Covid-19 vaccines, and its failure to put in place a roll-out plan for when it might one day purchase meaningful...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
FW de Klerk Foundation slams Zuma, ‘race-based empowerment’ 22.3.2021
Formula One welcomes the return of the Schumacher name 22.3.2021
Will Zondo succeed in getting Zuma jailed for contempt? 22.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motorsport Formula One welcomes the return of the Schumacher name

World ‘Everything evaporated’ – Olympics’ overseas fan ban hits Japan tourism

World WATCH: Fresh deluge worsens ‘one in 100 year’ Australia floods

Opinion Will Zondo succeed in getting Zuma jailed for contempt?

Local News Can municipalities afford a R4k salary increase?

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.