Daily Covid-19 update: North West, Limpopo, and Northern Cape record no deaths

A total of 182 983 health care workers have been vaccinated so far through the Sisonke Vaccine Programme.

As of Sunday, 21 March 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1 537 852 with 52 111 deaths recorded, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.

Sadly 29 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with Western Cape accounting 12, Gauteng 5, followed by KwaZulu Natal recording 5 deaths while the Eastern Cape and the Free State recording 1 each.

The North West, Limpopo, and Northern Cape did not record any Covid related deaths.

The Department announced a 95 percent recovery rate of at least 1 463 089 with 9 635 287 tests conducted.

On Saturday, South Africa received more Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccines.

The country has signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to secure 11 million doses, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

