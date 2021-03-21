Daily Covid-19 update: North West, Limpopo, and Northern Cape record no deaths

As of Sunday, 21 March 2021, the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases is 1 537 852 with 52 111 deaths recorded, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has confirmed.
Sadly 29 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported, with Western Cape accounting 12, Gauteng 5, followed by KwaZulu Natal recording 5 deaths while the Eastern Cape and the Free State recording 1 each.
The North West, Limpopo, and Northern Cape did not record any Covid related deaths.
ALSO READ: King Zwelithini’s funeral forced to be low-key due to pandemic
The Department announced a 95 percent recovery rate of at least 1 463 089 with 9 635 287 tests conducted.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 537 852 the total number of deaths is 52 111 the total number of recoveries is 1 463 089 and the total number of vaccines administered is 182 983. pic.twitter.com/lRfJ4okLvh
— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 21, 2021
A total of 182 983 health care workers have been vaccinated so far through the Sisonke Vaccine Programme.
On Saturday, South Africa received more Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Covid-19 vaccines.
The country has signed an agreement with Johnson & Johnson to secure 11 million doses, according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.