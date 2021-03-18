Third Covid-19 wave to hit SA ahead of schedule

PREMIUM!
Third Covid-19 wave to hit SA ahead of scheduleCovid-19 9 mins ago
According to Prof Alex van den Heever, Easter ‘super-spreader events’ will trigger a third resurgence in Covid-19 infections.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Environment Bitcoin on course to use nearly 1% of the world’s electricity
General WATCH: No Covid-19 compliance as Zulu king’s remains fetched from mortuary
Motoring News It’s official: SA’s roads the most dangerous in the world
Multimedia Atlanta-area shooting spree leaves 8 dead
Courts Constitution gives Ramaphosa ‘privacy’, court hears