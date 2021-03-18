 
 
Third Covid-19 wave to hit SA ahead of schedule

Covid-19 9 mins ago

According to Prof Alex van den Heever, Easter ‘super-spreader events’ will trigger a third resurgence in Covid-19 infections.

Reitumetse Makwea
18 Mar 2021
05:12:03 AM
This photograph shows vials of the Comirnaty (Pfizer-BioNTech) Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: Denis Lovrovic/AFP

With the Easter weekend just around the corner, experts have raised concerns that a third wave of Covid-19 infections may hit South Africa earlier than expected. According to Prof Alex van den Heever, chair of social security systems administration and management studies at Wits University, Easter “super-spreader events” will trigger a third resurgence in Covid-19 infections – and this time around it is inevitable. Van den Heever said the fight against the pandemic was far from over as the behaviour of South Africans would determine when the third wave would arrive. “The current configuration of restrictions allows for superspreading events...

