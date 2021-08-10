WIN a weekend getaway for two at BON HOTEL Bloemfontein Central

Enid Mathieson

Choosing the right location to host your business conference is essential to your company and brand. Situated in the heart of Bloemfontein’s business district and rated one of the best hotels in the Free State, the three-star, stylish BON Hotel Bloemfontein Central is centrally located – ideal for the overnight traveller or business executive.

The geographical location of this hotel and conference centre could not be any more convenient due to its close proximity to the Bloemfontein Airport and business district, making travel to and from the location extremely easy. Although this feature alone makes BON Hotel Bloemfontein Central the most convenient venue to choose in the city, it is not where the list of benefits comes to an end.

Within the building of the hotel, there are a handful of different conference room combinations that you are able to choose from. The first options are Forums 1 – 6, which are the six sub-divided conference venues within BON Hotel Bloemfontein Central that are known for the flexibility and versatility that they can provide for companies. Depending on the style in which you choose the seating to be set up, this venue can host up to a maximum of 420 delegates (please note that the current Covid-19 regulations may limit the number of delegates permitted).

If you are looking for a more intimate space to host a board style meeting, then Polley’s is ideal. This elegant room can hold 10 individuals in a boardroom style set up, or up to 20 if you were to choose a cocktail party set up. Each of these areas are set up with all the essential equipment to ensure that your conference or corporate event is a booming success! All conference facilities also include free, unlimited high-speed Wi-Fi and air conditioning. A 24-hour business centre on site caters to all guests’ business needs.

Take your next business conference or meeting to the next level with BON Hotel Bloemfontein Central’s hybrid conference facilities. By combining your workshops, seminars and trade shows to include a “live” in-person event with a virtual online component, ensures that your business is able to reach delegates all around the world.

BON Hotel Bloemfontein Central has 115 spacious and comfortable rooms, each with an en-suite bathroom, air-conditioning, tea and coffee making facilities, safe, fridge, and multi-plugs in all the right places.

Judges Bar offers great value for money pub lunches and is the ideal place to meet for cocktails and drinks after a busy day of conferencing or at the office.

From large company conferences to more intimate personnel meetings, BON Hotel Bloemfontein Central is that ideal venue that will help any company to build stronger customer relationships, motivate staff, and create essential networking channels whilst being catered for by a top-class hotel team!

Founded in 2013 by hotelier and businessman, Guy Stehlik and his management team with a collective 127 years in hospitality, BON Hotels is a South African based hotel company that manages, markets, administrates and owns hotels, lodges and resorts throughout Southern Africa, as well as West and East Africa – a fast-growing, exciting and leading African hotel group.

“At BON we have developed a reputation for challenging the norm and raising the bar – all in the name of creating exceptional experiences. BON people are a team of good people, doing good things and “Developing Africa by Africans” remains front and centre of our growth strategy and commitment to Africa,” concludes Guy Stehlik. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.bonhotels.com/bloemfonteincentral, call 051-403-8000 or email reservations@bhbloemfonteincentral.co.za Stay up to date and follow them on their social media channels via Instagram | @bonhotels / @bonbloem; Facebook | @BONHotels and Twitter | @BONHotels.

