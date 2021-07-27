Win 1 of 3 SportsFan matchday hampers

Citizen Reporter

SportsFan, an innovative app in partnership with the South African Rugby Union (Saru) and MyPlayers (the rugby players’ organisation) is bringing rugby gees to South African fans with its digital “Signature Moves” Springbok player trading cards autographed digitally by the players.

Download the app now and connect with the Springbok players and fans from across the globe and start your timeless card collection.

Register to receive a free “starter” pack which consists of five player cards to kick-off your collection as well as some coins to get your first autographed card fast-tracked. Collect cards of your favourite players, get them autographed and once signed you can safely trade cards with other fans to build your valuable collection.

Get Your Signature Moves cards now – how it works:

Download the app (Apple and Google Play stores) Create your profile Check out your free starter pack in your gallery and use your free coins to get your first cards signed Buy additional cards from the Card Shop through the SportsFan in-app currency Submit the request to get them autographed Get player stats updated live Receive your 100% authentic and secured cards Trade signed cards safely on the SportsFan ‘in-app’ trading platform

The app is available on both Apple and Google Play stores, for more information visit: https://sportsfan.app/

Follow @sportsfan.cards on Facebook and Instagram #SignatureMoves

