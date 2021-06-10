WIN a lunch for two this Father’s Day at BUCKLER’S AFRICA LODGE (Komatipoort)

Citizen Reporter

One lucky reader stands a chance to WIN a Father's Day lunch special for 2 including a grilled harvest braai feast with a decadent dessert and selection of fruits. The lunch will take place on Sunday, 20 June 2021 by Bon Hotels.

*Before you enter the competition this one is for readers who reside in the Mpumalanga province near the hotel surrounds:

Address: Ngwenya Lodge Road Tenbosch, Komatipoort, 1340

CELEBRATE THIS FATHER’S DAY AT BUCKLER’S AFRICA LODGE

From a peppered rump steak to lamb loin chops, Bucker’s Africa Lodge is preparing a harvest braai menu this Father’s Day. Located on the southern border of one of Africa’s largest game reserves the Kruger National Park, guests can enjoy their choice from the grill while being a mere 6km from Crocodile Bridge Gate in the beautiful Mpumalanga region.

The hotel offers old-time favourites from the harvest table which includes a chunky village salad with creamy feta, zesty tzatziki dip and smoky chakalaka and three bean salad to enjoy alongside flame grilled meats. Rounding off the afternoon with a sweet treat, visitors can choose from a selection of seasonal fruits with fresh mint or decadent chocolate brownies

For only R350,00 per person and R150,00 per child, guests can celebrate the day for Dads on 20th June, 2021. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.bonhotels.com/bucklers or call 084-400-0703 / 013-880-0455. Stay up to date and follow them on their social media channels via Instagram | @bonhotels / @bucklersafricalodgebybonhotels; Facebook | @BONHotels / @bucklersafricalodgebybonhotels and Twitter | @BONHotels

Competition closes Wednesday, 16 June 2021 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members residing in the Mpumalanga province will get an automatic entry for this competition.

