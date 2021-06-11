WIN 9 nights! Discover the wild and luxury of the GREATER KRUGER

Citizen Reporter

One lucky reader stands a chance to WIN a travel package of 9 nights in the wild worth more than R44,000!

From Hazyview to Hoedspruit, experience our unique heritage and hospitality!

IMBALI SAFARI LODGE

2-night stay for 2 people valued at R20,000

In the heart of the Kruger lies the private Mluwati Concession and the exclusive Imbali Safari Lodge. Composed entirely of private suites, each unit at Imbali Safari Lodge comes with a private plunge pool and ever-changing views out into the untouched wilderness beyond. Imbali guests often enjoy spectacular and memorable sightings from the comfort of their suites – sometimes it’s not even necessary to go on a game drive.

A short stroll from their suites brings Imbali guests to the stylish but inviting main area, with the sparkling swimming pool promising refreshing dips between game drives. The pool overlooks the famous Imbali waterhole, where a near-continuous procession of wildlife (including members of the Big Five) comes to drink. There’s nothing quite like watching completely unconcerned lions or elephants slaking their thirst just a short distance away from the relaxing setting of the pool.

Dining outside at Imbali Safari Lodge is a particularly special occasion – as darkness falls, the surrounding bush comes to life in all its noisy glory! The night sounds are a reminder of how prolific an area this is for wildlife. Guided vehicle safaris take guests both to the animal hotspots within the Mluwati Concession, and also deeper into the Kruger National Park.

Visit imbali.com for more info.

THE ZARAFA

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R6500

The Zarafa is the ideal sanctuary for those who seek the balance of mind, body, and soul in the comfort of modern luxury while enjoying classic Thai and Balinese touches around every corner. Enjoy warm African hospitality in Asian luxury with world-class service. Our spacious one-bedroom villas are decorated in a Thai-Balinese style featuring four poster beds with mosquito nets. Each villa has a separate lounge with flatscreen TV and DStv. All bedrooms are airconditioned. Each villa has a private infinity edge swimming pool with panoramic mountain views. Guests can enjoy breakfast and dinner in their private teak and coconut wood gazebo overlooking the pool, valley and mountains.

The Zarafa’s restaurant sits beautifully in an elevated position with breathtaking views over the Sabie valley. With a selection of delicious dishes inspired by local favourites and Asian flavours, Zarafa is ideal for a relaxing lunch or a romantic dinner for two. Savour unique flavours in the privacy of your own villa with our in-villa dining service. Cherish an intimate dinner for two in the comfort of your own villa, with the beautiful setting of mountain views, magical stars and surprises.

The Zarafa offers a host of attractions on our doorstep. From a safari in the Kruger Park to a day trip along the Panorama Route and from African cultural experiences to adrenaline inducing adventure activities – there is so much to see and do in the area. The Zarafa is situated in a region known for its beautiful scenery and prolific wildlife. Nearby attractions include the spectacular scenery of God’s Window, Bourke’s Luck Potholes, Pilgrim’s Rest, the Blyde River Canyon and of course the Kruger National Park – South Africa’s largest game reserve with its abundance of wildlife including the Big Five.

Visit thezarafa.co.za for more info.

SAFARI MOON LUXURY BUSH LODGE

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R4320

Safari Moon Luxury Bush Lodge is the latest venture of esteemed designer and decorator, Nicola Leitch: an avid collector of art and all things interesting. Owners of coastal properties, Penguin Palace and Whale-Tide Villa in Cape Town, Nicola and Guy have recently branched out their boutique collection to the bush and established yet another unique accommodation.

Stepping into the lodge is much like entering an eclectic art exhibition, it’s inspiration stemming from around the globe, there is attention to detail in each and every aspect of this brand new boutique B&B. The lodge and living spaces are draped in luxurious finishes and fine art, from a 55-piece collection of renowned Ardmore ceramics to an array of Lionel Smit paintings and sculptures – Safari Moon provides a cultured and contemporary setting for the discerning traveller.

There are six stylish suites to choose from during your stay, named after different wildlife species that can be seen in the estate and around the lodge. Every room has its own charm, style and story, not forgetting a vibrant collection of both international and African art. One can expect a luxurious and tranquil space to revitalise and rediscover one of South Africa’s most sought after safari destinations.

Visit safarimoon.co.za for more info.

KHAYA NDLOVU

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R4180

The child friendly Khaya Ndlovu Manor House is situated in the Rietspruit Big Four Game Reserve, surrounded by nature, yet a stone’s throw away from Hoedspruit, gateway to the Greater Kruger area – wildlife haven of the Limpopo Province, South Africa.

At Khaya Ndlovu Manor House, the days are planned to thrill you with exceptional food, exciting wildlife encounters, relaxing spa treatments or lazy, gin-hazed hours spent around the sparkling infinity pool, whilst the evenings will delight you with romantic sunsets, softly lit dining tables and starry, starry skies

Whether you are looking for a safari destination; a base to explore all the wonders of the Lowveld, a romantic break away with your loved one, a family vacation or even if you just want to pop in for lunch, spa treatment or game drive – we really do offer it all. We are also an ideal wedding venue having historically hosted many happy couples who have said their vows at Khaya Ndlovu.

Kick off your shoes, put your feet up and let us do the rest.

Visit khayandlovu.co.za for more info.

RUKIYA SAFARI CAMP

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R4000

Rukiya Safari Camp is located in the Wild Rivers Nature Reserve neighbouring the Greater Kruger. It is an intimate, tented camp built beneath old riverine trees on the banks of the Blyde River. It is an low impact camp with environmentally friendly construction, beautifully reused timber for decking and furniture, and light canvas for the tents.

There are six canvas tented rooms built on timber decking and elevated off the ground overlooking the Blyde River, which flows in front of the camp. Décor is simple, stylish and in tune with the natural ambience of the camp. Wooden walkways lead the path from the tents to the main camp area, which houses an infinity pool, boma, large balcony and canvas lodge area. There is also the Rukiya River House which is perfect for families and groups of four wanting a more exclusive safari experience. The house had a private verandah overlooking the river, and is located next to the camp, guests can enjoy their own private house whilst still enjoying the lodge facilities such as the pool area, sun loungers, bar, and dining experience.

Safari activities include game drives and optional bush walks, one of the daily activities will be conducted in a private section of the Greater Kruger or Pridelands, where there is an opportunity to see the Big Five, the other will be on the Wild Rivers reserve where the camp is located, there are a variety of species to see here such as leopard, hyena, giraffe, zebra and many antelope species, other big game is absent from this reserve. There are also a host of activities in and around the nearby town of Hoedspruit.

Visit rukiyacamp.com for more info.

LEOPARDS LAIR LUXURY BUSH LODGE

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R3040

Welcome to Leopard’s Lair Bush Lodge, where you will experience the Lowveld like never before. Our lodge is the perfect destination to unwind and relax in the tranquillity of nature. Our hidden gem is ideally situated along the Mohlabetsi River in the exclusive area of the Hoedspruit Wildlife Estate and within driving distance of the world famous Blyde River Canyon and Kruger National Park.

We offer three beautifully furnished Luxury Suites with en-suite bathrooms, outdoor showers and relaxing jacuzzi baths. We also have a Family room that consist of a three-bedroom unit perfect for a family getaway. Separate from the rooms, we offer a large, fully equipped communal kitchen, lounge, deck and braai area with a spectacular infinity pool.

The Hoedspruit Wildlife Estate consists of 400ha of beautifully conserved bushveld which allows you to explore the abundant natural wonders that flourish in the area with hiking and cycling tracks, bird hides and game drive routes. Hoedspruit is a small, quaint town with all the amenities from well-known retail outlets, to great restaurants, exciting activities in the area and the most amazing view of the Drakensberg mountain escarpment.

At night, enjoy the sounds of lions roaring and hyenas calling as the Greater Kruger National park is less than 1km from the lodge where we also offer amazing sunrise and sunset game drives on Pridelands.

Visit leopardslairbushlodge.co.za for more info.

LITTLE PILGRIMS BOUTIQUE HOTEL

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R1350

“Exclusive…Intimate…Unique”

Indulge yourself with a little luxury at Little Pilgrims Boutique Hotel.

Our stunning suites are all set in pastel shaded lodges. These are themed to evoke memories of a bygone era and look out on to our lush sub-tropical gardens. There, you’ll find our bandstand style bar and swimming pool surrounded by sun-loungers for you to relax on.

The interiors of our suites are beautifully appointed with state-of- the-art bathrooms. We’ve carefully selected the most comfortable king-sized beds, top quality bed linen and the finest furnishings. All our rooms are equipped with ‘no noise’ fridges, air conditioning, free wifi and satellite TV.

Each suite has its very own private outdoor sitting area: the perfect place to relax with a glass of wine or a cold beer after a hard day of sightseeing. As well as our double suites, we are able to offer a Family suite and an Executive suite for extra space and comfort.

Our goal at Little Pilgrims is to make you feel extra special. We offer a full concierge-style service from the moment you book. Our highly trained and friendly team will be happy to arrange anything for you, from a helicopter trip to an elephant ride.

Visit littlepilgrims.co.za for more info.

HOTEL NUMBI & GARDEN SUITES

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R950

“Location. Location. Location!”

If you want to get close up to some of Africa’s most treasured wildlife, then you don’t need to step very far from the Hotel Numbi. The world-famous Kruger National Park is just moments away. There you’ll be able to see lions, elephants, rhinos, and giraffes all living side by side with us in their natural habitat.

After an exhilarating day on safari, there’s no better place for peace and relaxation than the Hotel Numbi. We are a family run business with over fifty years of experience in the hospitality industry.

We offer a range of accommodation which includes our stunning suites set in our lush sub-tropical gardens. Each suite has been thoughtfully furnished and equipped to give the feeling of a home from home.

We have three swimming pools for you to enjoy, as well as several award-winning restaurants. And, if the Kruger doesn’t satisfy your fix for wildlife, there’ll be plenty of time for you to get to know the monkeys who’ve made the grounds of the hotel their home!

We even have our own private airstrip on site for those who wish to arrive by plane. We’re delighted to be able to offer air and helicopter tours. These offer breath-taking views of the surrounding areas of natural beauty, from God’s window to the Sabie Valley.

Visit hotelnumbi.co.za for more info.

Competition closes Sunday, 11 July 2021 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

*Additional Ts & Cs:

All travel expenses will be for the winner’s own account including flights, car hire, Uber, etc.

