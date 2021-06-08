WIN with NESCAFÉ’S NEW plant-based mixes

Citizen Reporter

Gear up for Autumn with NESCAFÉ GOLD Plant-Based Mixes

With their consumers top of mind, NESCAFÉ GOLD has recognised the worldwide growing desire of plant-based living, which has inspired their vegan-friendly, non-dairy, plant-based mixes range, which forms part of NESCAFÉ’s ever-growing repertoire of exciting innovations and experiences. Created for the diverse and discerning, this premium range serves a variety of consumers, from the conscious who prefer plant-based diets to the sensitive lactose-intolerant.

Curated using a blend of the highest quality Arabica and Robusta coffee beans, the lattes are delectably smooth and creamy soluble drinks. They come in three variants, each with its own discerning flavour, Coconut Latte, Almond Latte and Oat Latte. The one – cup sachets are easy to prepare by simply adding hot water, stirring & enjoying.

Look out for influencers who are gearing up for the season with NESCAFÉ GOLD Plant-Based Mixes to serve you with a slice of their life, including Rati Lekalakala, Cara Frew, Zuraida Jardine and the Zulu Vegan to name a few.

The NESCAFÉ GOLD Vegan Lattes are available at all leading retailers’ country wide. Follow the conversation @nescafesa on Instagram using the hashtag #NESCAFEVEGANLATTESZA.

