WIN A fun day out with dad this Father’s Day!

One lucky reader stands a chance to WIN a R800 meal voucher at a restaurant of your choice at CARNIVAL CITY plus ten-pin bowling vouchers for a family of four valued at R240!

If your dad loves competitive sports, spend Father’s Day finding out who your family’s Ten-Pin Bowling champion is at Carnival City.

Whether dad is super competitive or mildly so, spending quality time doing something fun is what this special annual day is all about – dads love to have fun, and if they win, even better.

With 12 lanes to choose from and up to 10 people who can play at a time, Ten-Pin Bowling is a game the whole family can enjoy. Who will score the first ten-pin bowl?

EVENT DETAILS: Ten-Pin Bowling

DATE: Sunday, 20 June 2021 11h00 – 22h00 COST: R60 per person per game VENUE: Carnival City, Corner Century and Elsburg Road, Brakpan, 1540

Have a family-friendly match of shooting dad with a laser gun and defend yourself as you run through a darkened maze that spans three levels, over at Lazer Zone and see who will claim the family’s bragging rights until next year.

EVENT DETAILS: Lazer Zone

DATE: Sunday, 20 June 2021 11h00 – 22h00 COST: R50 per person, per game R120 per person, for 3 games (special) VENUE: Carnival City, Corner Century and Elsburg Road, Brakpan, 1540

After burning off all that energy, refuel by grabbing a bite to eat afterward, at one of the many family friendly restaurants.

All Covid-19 protocols will be followed. All guests must wear masks and complete the health questionnaire upon arrival.

