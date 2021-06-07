Competitions
7 Jun 2021
WIN A fun day out with dad this Father’s Day!

One lucky reader stands a chance to WIN a R800 meal voucher at a restaurant of your choice at CARNIVAL CITY plus ten-pin bowling vouchers for a family of four valued at R240!

If your dad loves competitive sports, spend Father’s Day finding out who your family’s Ten-Pin Bowling champion is at Carnival City.

Whether dad is super competitive or mildly so, spending quality time doing something fun is what this special annual day is all about – dads love to have fun, and if they win, even better.

With 12 lanes to choose from and up to 10 people who can play at a time, Ten-Pin Bowling is a game the whole family can enjoy. Who will score the first ten-pin bowl?

EVENT DETAILS: Ten-Pin Bowling

DATE: Sunday, 20 June 2021

11h00 – 22h00
COST: R60 per person per game
VENUE: Carnival City, Corner Century and Elsburg Road, Brakpan, 1540

 

Have a family-friendly match of shooting dad with a laser gun and defend yourself as you run through a darkened maze that spans three levels, over at Lazer Zone and see who will claim the family’s bragging rights until next year.

EVENT DETAILS: Lazer Zone

DATE: Sunday, 20 June 2021

11h00 – 22h00
COST: R50 per person, per game

R120 per person, for 3 games (special)
VENUE: Carnival City, Corner Century and Elsburg Road, Brakpan, 1540

 

After burning off all that energy, refuel by grabbing a bite to eat afterward, at one of the many family friendly restaurants.

All Covid-19 protocols will be followed. All guests must wear masks and complete the health questionnaire upon arrival.

Follow Carnival City for news updates:

Facebook: @CarnivalCitySA

Twitter: @CarnivalCitySA

Prize to be redeemed before the end of July 2021.

Not transferable for cash.

Competition closes Sunday, 13 June 2021 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditionsPremium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

Enter now by completing the form below:

Carnival City Father's Day Comp

