WIN A fun day out with dad this Father’s Day!

If your dad loves competitive sports, spend Father’s Day finding out who your family’s Ten-Pin Bowling champion is at Carnival City.
Whether dad is super competitive or mildly so, spending quality time doing something fun is what this special annual day is all about – dads love to have fun, and if they win, even better.
With 12 lanes to choose from and up to 10 people who can play at a time, Ten-Pin Bowling is a game the whole family can enjoy. Who will score the first ten-pin bowl?
EVENT DETAILS: Ten-Pin Bowling
|DATE:
|Sunday, 20 June 2021
11h00 – 22h00
|COST:
|R60 per person per game
|VENUE:
|Carnival City, Corner Century and Elsburg Road, Brakpan, 1540
Have a family-friendly match of shooting dad with a laser gun and defend yourself as you run through a darkened maze that spans three levels, over at Lazer Zone and see who will claim the family’s bragging rights until next year.
EVENT DETAILS: Lazer Zone
|DATE:
|Sunday, 20 June 2021
11h00 – 22h00
|COST:
|R50 per person, per game
R120 per person, for 3 games (special)
|VENUE:
|Carnival City, Corner Century and Elsburg Road, Brakpan, 1540
After burning off all that energy, refuel by grabbing a bite to eat afterward, at one of the many family friendly restaurants.
All Covid-19 protocols will be followed. All guests must wear masks and complete the health questionnaire upon arrival.
Follow Carnival City for news updates:
Facebook: @CarnivalCitySA
Twitter: @CarnivalCitySA
Prize to be redeemed before the end of July 2021.
Not transferable for cash.
Competition closes Sunday, 13 June 2021 at midnight.
Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.