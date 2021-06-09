WIN with CANTU’S NEW Ltd Edition Flaxseed range & more!

Citizen Reporter

WIN a full Cantu Flaxseed limited edition range hamper PLUS Evolve products valued over R1600!

Cantu Limited Edition Flaxseed Range

Achieve your healthiest hair with Cantu’s NEW Limited-edition range made specifically with Flaxseed oil and Vitamin E to smooth, soften and seal in moisture for soft waves, curls and coils. This range is suitable for all hair types and textures as its lightweight formula carefully curated works to promote healthy hair growth and repair damaged strands without weighing down your hair.

With five new products featuring this super-ingredient duo, this collection will certainly put shine and bounce back into your hair:

The Flaxseed smoothing shampoo (R179.99)

Remove unsightly product build up and enjoy beautifully clean curls with Cantu’s Flaxseed Smoothing Shampoo! The flaxseed helps reduce breakage, repairs damaged curls, and minimizes frizz to reveal beautiful hair with a natural shine. Allow Cantu to restore your hair’s authentic beauty with a carefully-curated formula designed for curly, coily, and wavy hair.

The Flaxseed smoothing leave-in or rinse out conditioner (R179.99)

Say hello to hydrated hair! Cantu’s Flaxseed Smoothing Leave-In or Rinse Out Conditioner. A silicone-free formula that moisturizes dry, brittle hair. Crafted with pure shea butter, honey, vitamin E, olive oil, and flaxseed oil, our Smoothing Conditioner infuses your hair with all the nutrients needed to promote healthy hair growth.

The Flaxseed smoothing oil (R169.99)

Finally, a solution for frizzy, out-of-control strands! Cantu’s Flaxseed Smoothing Oil provides intense shine and dismisses frizz and flyaways for smooth, in-control styles that defy humidity. Allow Cantu to restore your hair’s authentic beauty with carefully-curated formulas designed for curly, coily, and wavy hair.

The Flaxseed extra hold smoothing wax (R169.99)

Say farewell to flyaways with Cantu’s Extra Hold Smoothing Wax! Crafted with pure shea butter, beeswax, castor oil, honey, vitamin E, and flaxseed oil, the Extra Hold Smoothing Wax nourishes and smooths strands without the use of harsh chemicals. Eliminate frizz, tame flyaways, and lay your edges for sleek, refined looks.

The Flaxseed smoothing cream gel (R199.99)

Cantu’s Flaxseed Smoothing Gel is your new go-to for soft, defined curls! Made with pure shea butter, aloe extract, castor oil, honey, vitamin E, and flaxseed oil, this new formula not only smooths strands, but it also promotes healthy hair growth with each use. Cantu’s Flaxseed Smoothing Gel eliminates frizz, increases manageability, and enhances your hair’s natural shine.

About Cantu:

Whether you’re rocking coils, curls, waves, or straight tresses, Cantu’s here, and we’re designing products specifically with you and your hair’s versatility in mind. Our collection of award-winning products is inspired by your beautifully textured hair in order to help you achieve any look you desire. It’s our mission to celebrate you in all your glory. Your hair, your skin, your light, and your beauty are all uniquely you. Own it. Love it. Live it.

The new Limited-edition Flaxseed range is available at Clicks stores (Will be available online soon * online stockist to be confirmed)

Website: https://www.cantubeauty.com

Facebook: Cantu Beauty Africa

Instagram: @cantubeautysouthafrica

EVOLVE PRODUCTS include:

Triple edge styler Stimulating brush Styling brush Flow-thru detangling brush and Satin bonnet.

