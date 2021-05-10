WIN! NESTLÉ gift hampers & find recipe ideas for the holy month of Ramadan

Citizen Reporter

Stand a chance to WIN 1 of 2 Ramadan gift boxes including cooking & baking Nestle treats & oven gloves valued at R2500 each!

Every year, in the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, millions of Muslims around the world observe the holy month of Ramadan, which runs between 13 April until 13 May 2021 this year. Ramadan is not only a month of spiritual discipline, fasting, extra prayer but it is also a time of increased charity and generosity. The exchange of gifts between loved ones over delicious and elaborate feasts are part of Eid al-Fitr celebrations – which mark the end of the month long fasting.

If you do not know what to make during Eid al-Fitr then these mouth-watering recipes courtesy of NESTLÉ RECIPES WITH LOVE, NESTLÉ COCOA and NESTLÉ KLIM are sure to leave your guests impressed.

Date and Cardamom Soufflé

Serves: 6

Difficulty: Intermediate

Preparation Time: 50 min

Cooking time: 30 min

Date Cream

1 egg yolk

¾ cup NESTLÉ DESSERT & COOKING CREAM

2 Tblsp castor sugar

30g chopped dates

½ tsp vanilla essence

In a medium saucepan, whisk together, egg yolk, sugar, NESTLÉ DESSERT & COOKING CREAM dessert and vanilla essence. Cook on medium heat, stirring to a thin cream consistency. Remove from the stove and pour into a bowl, stir in then chopped dates. Cover the surface of the cream with plastic wrap. Set aside at room temperature until ready to serve.

Soufflé

60g chopped dates

30g 55% dark chocolate (melted)

1 cup NESTLÉ EVAPORATED MILK

2 egg yolks

3Tblsp castor sugar

¼ tsp ground cardamom

4 Tblsp NESTLÉ COCOA powder

3 egg whites

15g castor sugar

Method

Butter 6 ramekins, and dust with brown sugar. Place them in the freezer. Preheat your oven to 180 °C.

In a medium saucepan, add NESTLÉ EVAPORATED MILK, dates and ground cardamom. Bring to a simmer, remove from heat cover with the saucepan with a plate and set aside for 15 minutes. Blend the mixture using a stick blender.

In a large bowl, whisk together, egg yolks, castor sugar, NESTLÉ COCOA powder and ½ cup of date milk. Pour the mixture back into the saucepan and cook, stirring, on medium heat until you have a creamy consistency.

Remove from the heat and pour the cooked cream over the melted chocolate, stick blend.

Using a hand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment, whisk the egg whites and castor sugar to stiff peaks.

Gently fold in the egg whites into the date cream, in 3 parts.

Divide evenly between the 6 ramekins and bake for 20 min. Serve immediately.

To serve, dust with icing sugar and drizzle the date cream over.

Malai Kulfi

Serves: 10

Difficulty: Intermediate

Preparation Time: 10 min

Cooking Time: 30 min

Ingredients

1 tin NESTLÉ IDEAL EVAPORATED MILK

1 tin NESTLÉ DESSERT & COOKING CREAM

½ cup NESTLÉ FULL CREAM SWEETENED CONDENSED MILK

2 Tblsp NESTLÉ KLIM

a generous pinch of saffron

½ tsp ground cardamom

¼ cup chopped pistachio

Method

In a large saucepan, whisk together, NESTLÉ IDEAL EVAPORATED MILK, NESTLÉ DESSERT & COOKING CREAM, NESTLÉ FULL CREAM SWEETENED CONDENSED MILK, NESTLÉ KLIM, saffron and ground cardamom. Blend the mixture together using a stick blender.

Let the mixture come to a boil and then reduce the heat to medium. Simmer on medium heat for around 20 minutes, keep stirring between, this prevents the mixture from getting stuck to the bottom of the pan.

Remove from the heat, transfer into a bowl and cover the surface with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for 2 hours or overnight. Stir in chopped pistachios. Set in an ice cream mould and freeze overnight. To serve, garnish with a sprinkle of ground pistachios

Competition closes Monday, 31 May 2021 at midnight.

Competition will run online and in print. Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

