WIN! A Mother’s Day caregiver’s spoil @ THE RADISSON HOTEL, OR Tambo

One lucky reader stands to WIN a Mother's Day caregiver's treat for 2 valued at R4000!

Prize includes:

2 Light lunches 2 aromatherapy treatments, express mani & pedi 1 Night stay over at the hotel in a standard room (either 2 twins or king sized) R150 voucher off from when the grand Radisson Spa & Wellness Centre is open

Radisson Hotel & Spa Caregiver’s Giveaway

Win a chance to spoil your caregiver this Mother’s Day month. For the whole month of May, the Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre OR Tambo, Johannesburg will be offering a Caregiver’s Special in their pop up spa. This includes a light lunch, 60-minute aromatherapy massage, express mani/pedi duo and a glass of bubbly. One reader will win the Caregiver’s Special for two as well as a night at the hotel to the value of R4,000. Treatments will take place in the pop up hotel spa. The grand Radisson Spa & Wellness Centre is set to open in June and will feature Amani Spa & Wellness treatments, a champagne bar and a Tammy Taylor Nail Bar.

The hotel will also be hosting a Mother’s Day buffet lunch on 9 May.

EVENT DETAILS

DATE: Sunday, 9 May 2021 TIME: From 12.30pm until 3.00pm COST: R425 per person and half price for kids under the age of 12 years VENUE: Radisson Hotel & Convention Centre O.R. Tambo, Johannesburg 3rd & 6th Street, Bredell, Kempton Park

For bookings for both the Mother’s Day lunch and the month long Caregiver’s Special please email info.ortambo@radisson.com or call 011-100-4436 from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, there will be limited seating and therefore bookings are essential.

All health and safety protocols will be followed and guests must wear masks and complete a health questionnaire upon arrival.

Competition closes Wednesday, 26 May 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online and in print. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

