Win: Poet Belita Andre and Jameson join forces for ‘Mix Don’t Mingle’

Citizen Reporter

One lucky reader stands a chance to WIN a dining experience to the value of R3000 at The Royale in Craighall Park PLUS a Jameson hamper to the value of R1000!

Throughout the course of South Africa’s multiple stages of lockdown, Jameson Irish Whiskey has continued to be proactive and vocal about promoting responsible drinking, whilst still uplifting the nation through numerous synergistic campaigns.

Jameson’s latest campaign, Mix Don’t Mingle, made a statement by putting a mask on their bottles which were featured on three key billboards around Johannesburg. They also collaborated with the poet Belita Andre while aiming to shine a light on South Africa’s hard hit restaurant industry by teaming up with Johannesburg-based restaurants that were impacted by Covid-19.

“Jameson has always been a forward-thinking brand, but during the various South African lockdowns we had to find a way to be more innovative than ever before, while still engaging with our loyal audience and supporting our partners,” says Beatrice Marfleet, marketing manager of Jameson and Irish Whiskey at Pernod Ricard SA.

In an effort to get you to wear a mask, drink responsibly, and support local business, Jameson created a video that features Thulani Danala, (manager and event curator at The Great Dane), Nila Seger (chief of staff and admin manager at The Royale) and Louis Roux (owner of Pablo House), sharing their individual stories of survival and tenacity, interspersed with impactful lines from Andre’s poem written exclusively for this campaign.

South African-born Andre is of Namibian and Nigerian descent, and her vast perspective on storytelling, history and art in literature saw her perform her poem Maker’s Valley for the Duchess of Sussex on her 2019 tour of SA.

Andre also teamed up with frequent Jameson collaborator and Sama-winning rapper, Kwesta, to host a takeover show of ‘Nights with Zweli’ on 947, where the duo performed a mash-up of Kwesta’s rap and Andre’s poetry.

“While it’s Jameson’s top priority to ensure that we all stay safe, we’ve also gone out of our way to boost morale and support local business. The concept of community is more important now than ever and it’s only when we come together that we can really make a difference,” Marfleet explained.

In an effort to support responsible drinking at home, Jameson has created a number of cocktail recipes for you to enjoy from the comfort of your own home, proof that your local bartender isn’t the only one who knows how to create the perfect Jameson Mix. From the rich and creamy Iced Irish Coffee, to the tangy Smithfield Grocer, there’s a cocktail to suit every palate and every mood.

Join in the conversation with Jameson and follow us on social media on: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Jameson

Jameson Irish Whiskey was established in 1780 by John Jameson, founder of the Jameson Distillery on Bow Street in Dublin.

Over the past 200 years, Jameson has won fans in more than 130 countries for its signature smooth taste profile, the result of triple distillation, its Irish character and authenticity.

Today, the Jameson family consists of Jameson Irish Whiskey, Caskmates and Jameson Select Reserve. Jameson is the world’s favourite and fastest-growing Irish whiskey, driving the global renaissance of Irish whiskey through 28 years of consecutive growth and selling a record 6.5m cases in 2017.

www.jamesonwhiskey.com

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard is the world’s no.2 in wines and spirits with consolidated sales of €9.010 million in 2016-2017. Created in 1975 by the merger of Ricard and Pernod, the group has undergone sustained development, based on both organic growth and acquisitions: Seagram (2001), Allied Domecq (2005) and Vin & Sprit (2008).

Pernod Ricard holds one of the most prestigious brand portfolios in the sector: Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute and The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm and Perrier- Jouët champagnes, as well Jacob’s Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo and Kenwood wines.

Pernod Ricard employs a workforce of approximately 18,500 people and operates through a decentralised organisation, with 6 “Brand Companies” and 86 “Market Companies” established in each key market.

Pernod Ricard is strongly committed to a sustainable development policy and encourages responsible consumption. Pernod Ricard’s strategy and ambition are based on 3 key values that guide its expansion: entrepreneurial spirit, mutual trust and a strong sense of ethics. www.pernod-ricard.com

Competition closes Monday, 31 May 2021 at midnight.

Competition will run online and in print. Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

Enter now by completing the form below: