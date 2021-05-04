WIN hampers with Roku Gin for Mother’s Day!

Citizen Reporter

In Japanese culture, every season is thought to burst with life. We anticipate them, welcome them, celebrate them and timeously wave them goodbye as we enter a new season. Each season in Japan celebrates an emotion and what better way to celebrate Mom this Mother’s Day than with a distinctive spirit from Japan’s revered Suntory brand -Roku Gin!

Meaning “six” in Japanese, Roku incorporates six traditional seasonal botanicals that help shape the complex flavour profile, which are infused, distilled and blended to maximise flavour and form its Japanese identity, setting the spirit apart from other gins.

Made like no other gin, it takes one year just to gather all the ingredients of Roku at their peak time – their “shun”. In spring, the Sakura leaf and flower is handpicked while the Sencha and Gyokuro teas are sourced in summer. In autumn, the Sansho pepper is harvested followed by the Yuzu fruit in winter – a curated process which tells a story that Mother Nature is alive and much like our mothers, each of her blessings are precious.

Uniquely bottled in a hexagonal glass vessel with gold, black and red colour tones, Roku Gin offers a rare flavour base inspired by its breathtaking home.

What are you waiting for? Feel, connect and be uplifted by raising a toast with a tantalising Roku Autumn Highball cocktail:

Roku Gin 25ml

Fresh Ginger

Lemon Juice 20ml

Sugar Syrup 15ml

Soda 90ml

Method

Muddle fresh ginger, shake with remaining ingredients. Double strain over ice and top with soda water. Garnish with lemon twist and fresh ginger.

Roku is available at a recommended retail price of R299 in major retailers nationwide; Makro, Pick n Pay, Checkers, and selected TOPS at Spar.

