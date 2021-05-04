WIN! DEFY prizes worth R11 000

Citizen Reporter

1 Lucky reader stands a chance to WIN a DEFY 60cm Slimline ThermoFan+ Eye-Level Oven AND a DEFY Slimline Touch Control Vitroceramic Dual Zone Hob valued at R11 000!

WIN FOR MUM – WITH LOVE FROM DEFY AND HIRSCH’S

Defy and Hirsch’s have got together to bring you a fabulous set of prizes for that heroine in the home, Mum. The last eighteen months have been hard for these amazing women in our lives and yet they have always risen to the occasion and been the stalwarts in the home and Hirsch’s and Defy are excited

to be able to reward them with these amazing Defy cooking appliances!

Hirsch’s who over the last 42 years have built their reputation on service and understanding their customer’s needs and DEFY, one of the top appliance suppliers in the country, know that there is no one more deserving of a set of top of the range cooking appliances than MUM! Prizes include the fabulously efficient 60 cm Slimline ThermoFan and Eye-Level Oven (Hirsch code 71986) which comes with a variety of extra functions including a turbo grill, defrost facility, steam assisted cleaning and cooking and a cooking guide, and the awesome Defy Slimline Touch Control Vitroceramic Dual Zone Hob (Hirsch code 60459). The hob has a sleek electronic display that offers easy touch Control settings, giving you a hob that combines the latest technology and style.

Competition closes Monday, 31 May 2021 at midnight.

Competition will run online and in print. Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions. Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

Enter now by completing the form below: