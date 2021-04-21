WIN DOUBLE CANTIAMO, Mzansi Opera Celebration tickets

Five lucky readers stand a chance to win two tickets to the opera valued at R400!

Competition is NOW CLOSED.

Congratulations to our winners:

Ole Matlala Tamar Levin Andrea Naidoo Sean Sharp Thabani Xaba

Back by popular demand, Joburg Theatre and Marcus Desando are pleased to present the second edition of Cantiamo, Mzansi Opera Celebration featuring renowned local artists Kimmy Skota, Bongani Khubeka, Teresa De Wit and Phenye Modiane.

The Mzansi Opera Celebration accompanied by Paul Ferreira on piano and the Vivacious Sounds choir will be on stage from 20 April to 2 May 2021 in celebration of South African opera singers who have cemented their place in the opera, oratorio and concert arenas worldwide.

The programme will showcase some of the popular opera arias and ensembles. There will be a selection of South African compositions to celebrate South Africa’s contribution to the global opera repertoire.

Limited seats are available in line with Covid-19 protocols. Remember to wear your mask, maintain social distancing and come enjoy a classical music offering.

Ticket prices: R70 for FDR (final dress rehearsal) and preview performances. R200 for remaining performances.

Bookings www.joburgtheatre.com

Date: Wednesday, 28 April

Place: The Mandela Theatre, Joburg Theatre complex

Time: 7pm

