WIN 18 balmy nights in KwaZulu-Natal

1. The Capital Pearls

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R5,260

Talk about a view from the top. The Capital Pearls overlooks the silver coastline of Umhlanga Rocks as far as the eye can see. Step out and you walk into the luxury of the upmarket Umhlanga Pier & Lighthouse mall and many local restaurants on the shores of the coast. On offer is a resort swimming pool, bar, sun deck, jacuzzi, more than 16 restaurants and a children’s play area to complete the experience. Our in-house restaurant is open for breakfast while the pool bar offers a range of snacks if you’re feeling peckish. Staying at The Capital is awesome because we put you in the heart of the action. More than just a bed, enjoy the complete experience.

Visit thecapital.co.za/pearls/ for more info.

2. Gooderson Monks Cowl Golf Resort

2-night stay for 2 people valued at R5,200

There’s nothing quite as soothing as a break in the mountains – think sweeping grasslands, magnificent towering cliffs and peaks topped by starlit skies at night, beautiful trees, the haunting calls of birds of prey on the wing. If that appeals to you, then Gooderson Monks Cowl Golf Resort ticks all the boxes.

Gooderson Monks Cowl Golf Resort takes its name from the peak sandwiched between the towering Champagne Castle and Cathkin peaks, It is the gateway to some of the most magnificent and unspoilt mountain wilderness areas in South Africa and part of the 260,000 hectare Maloti-Drakensberg Park World Heritage Site.

Gooderson Monks Cowl Golf Resort accommodation includes 35 superior hotel rooms, either mountain or dam facing with two double beds, air conditioning, DSTV, tea and coffee making facilities, mini bar fridge and private patio. Perfect for families are eight fully equipped self-catering units. Year round, guests can enjoy the swimming pool, adventure golf, tennis courts, a nine-hole 18-tee golf course or some great mountain biking in the area. Kids will love the adventure park, rock pools and new water slides which provide hours of amusement.

The on-site Friar Tuck restaurant and bar serves up delicious meals and the pizzas are worth a try.

Attractions you’ll not want to miss in the area include the Valley Bakery known for its treats which can be enjoyed in the rose garden. You can also indulge in Drakensberg artisan chocolate from Chocolate Memories, or savour a craft beer on tap from the local Drakensberg Brewery. A visit to the area wouldn’t be complete without taking in the birds of prey show or a performance by the Drakensberg Boys Choir.

One of the best things about Gooderson Monks Cowl Golf Resort is that it is well within travelling distance at just four hours from Johannesburg and two-and-a-half hours from Durban. This makes it the perfect place for a weekend away or even a family break without having to clock up too much mileage.

Visit goodersonleisure.co.za for more info.

3. Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens Golf & Spa Resort

2-night stay for 2 people valued at R5,800

Located in the beautiful southern Drakensberg with its crisp mountain air, clear streams and azure skies, Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens Golf & Spa Resort not only offers a plethora of activities on site but is the perfect base from which to explore.

Located on a scenic 860 hectare World Heritage site, this one-of-a-kind retreat is perfect for guests to reconnect, relax and unwind with views of the mountain range.

The resort itself offers hiking, horse riding, mountain biking, trail running and trout fishing. For something a bit more invigorating try the zip line called the Rinkhals which stretches from halfway up the Beacon Hike down to the popular adventure park or tackle the Skywalker treetop rope cCourse which includes a series of rope bridges, obstacle courses, climbing nets and zip lines that delight most thrill seekers.

Golfing enthusiasts can enjoy a round of golf on the southern Drakensberg’s only 18 hole golf course while their partners simply relax beside the swimming pools or pamper themselves at the Wellness Centre.

Sporting five restaurants and three bars on-site, each with their own unique charm and cuisine, you can relax and don’t need to venture into a kitchen!

There is definitely something for everyone to enjoy at Gooderson Drakensberg Gardens.

Visit goodersonleisure.co.za for more info.

4. Umhlanga Cabanas

4-night stay for 2 people valued at R7,950

Umhlanga Cabanas located in the trendy cosmopolitan town of Umhlanga Rocks is your perfect oasis by the sea. This modern self-catering gem is the ideal spot to escape the daily grind where you can leave your cares behind and enjoy an unforgettable vacation with your loved ones.

The resort caters for all ages, with the advantage of being close to some of the best fine dining restaurants in South Africa, thrilling attractions, and stunning beaches, of course! With sea temperatures rarely dipping below 20°C, swimming is possible all year round.

Visit famous and insta-worthy spots such as Whalebone Pier, the lighthouse or attractions like uShaka Marine World. Dubbed “Sandton by the Sea” it is a shopaholic’s dream come true, boasting some of the largest shopping centres in the continent.

The resort offers a variety of superb facilities. Young guests will enjoy mini golf, the modern games room and the pool, while the adults savour a drink while lounging on the day beds, soak in the jacuzzi or spoil themselves with a treatment from Sozo Spa.

The resort also boasts the tallest climbing wall in SA. The tastefully decorated, serviced units offer modern, fully-equipped kitchens, air-conditioning in the lounge areas and comfy bedrooms. Sunny days, warm waters, stunning beaches and world class entertainment await!

Visit umhlangaresort.co.za for more info.

5. Montusi Mountain Lodge

2-night stay for 2 people valued at R9,800

Montusi Mountain Lodge is a luxurious sanctuary in the heart of the KwaZulu-Natal Drakensberg.

Nestled among glorious mountain backdrops and overlooking the Amphitheatre, one of the seven wonders of South Africa, the lodge is the perfect getaway option for travelers looking for an authentic, intimate break from the hustle and bustle of city life.

Visit montusi.co.za for more info.

6. Rhino River Lodge

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R8,000

Rhino River Lodge is a relaxed Big 5 safari lodge with a reputation for warm hospitality and world-class wildlife viewing opportunities. Situated in the Manyoni Private Game Reserve in northern KwaZulu-Natal, the lodge offers twice-daily game drives guided by highly qualified and knowledgeable rangers, including a morning coffee stop and afternoon sundowners.

The family-friendly accommodation options range from traditional to modern, including two private safari homes, each boasting its own private pool. Hearty meals highlighting fresh and local ingredients are enjoyed in an open-air dining area during the day and around a campfire under the stars at night.

Romantic private boma dinners can also be arranged for those celebrating a special occasion or just wanting a more intimate dining experience. The relaxed atmosphere, friendly staff and spectacular surroundings afford guests the opportunity to experience Zululand at its best.

Visit rhinoriverlodge.co.za for more info.

7. Lalanathi Camping & Caravan Park

2-night stay for a family of 4 or 2 related couples valued at R1,500

Lalanathi Caravan and Camping Park has been in existence for 20 years on the beautiful Hibiscus Coast , 60 minutes from Durban, run by the Langston family for past 10 years. Fish on a beautiful unspoilt beach only 50m from the camp.

Swim, sunbathe and relax in the natural and quiet environment around the camp fire to your heart’s content. Perfectly situated with beautiful scenery and abundant bird life in a fully fenced and safe area, the 46 sites, mostly grassed and in the shade, are all electrified. Facilities include clean ablution and wash-up facilities, communal lapa and braai area, games room, swimming pool and play area for kids, volleyball and trampolines.

The beautiful beach is yearning for you to leave your footprints. We are listening for the joyful squeals of little people around every little nook and cranny. The swimming pool wants toping up after overspill splashes. Night time fires and aromas, clinking glasses and bottles, roaring laughter and the making of great get-togethers and friendships.

Visit lalanathi.caravanparks.co.za for more info.

8. Qambathi Mountain Lodge

2-night stay for 2 people valued at R8,600

Nadia and Stephen are excited to welcome you to our little piece of heaven on earth.We are an owner run adults only 4-star boutique lodge and nature reserve nestled in the heart of Kamberg Valley, Drakensberg, part of the beautiful Midlands Meander.​

Qambathi has a magical atmosphere and s a truly romantic setting surrounded by Drakensberg mountains and valleys. Excellent service supports the superb cuisine and is sure to turn any day into a fairytale experience. Great care has been taken to create unique and inspiring luxury accommodation where you can sink into total comfort of meticulously designed rooms defined by a blend of nature’s colours and contemporary use of natural materials with luscious textures.​

A total of only five suites makes Qambathi a very personal and stress free oasis. The garden rooms have their own private decks with hanging chairs overlooking the gardens and mountain. The Chill Lounge and Pool Deck area offer panoramic views, ideal to enjoy a late afternoon sundowner or to simply relax in the sun.​

Enjoy the Qambathi forest trail taking you deep into one of the last remaining indigenous forests in the Kamberg valley or a casual walk on the existing game trails to enjoy the beautiful views where zebra and blesbok keep you company. ​

Qambathi can accommodate up to 10 guests, and is perfect for a small groups such as family reunions, company retreats or just friends getting together.

Visit www.qambathi.com for more info.

9. Rocky Bay Resorts

2-night stay for 2 people valued at R5,500

Rocky Bay Resorts is situated on the scenic South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal less than an hour from Durban. Glorious summers and temperate winters, surrounded by golden beaches, indigenous forests and rolling hills make Rocky Bay Resorts an all year round prime holiday destination.

Rocky Bay Resorts boasts accommodation to suit all your needs from one bedroom log cabins to a 6 sleeper three bedroom log cabin and caravan park with many sites offering sea views all set in a luscious coastal environment.

There are many activities in the area to keep young and old entertained, from mountain bike and running trails, deep sea fishing, snorkeling, jet skiing, a choice of four golf courses, game parks, casino and scuba diving, not to mention the jungle gyms and freshwater swimming pools to keep youngsters entertained. With our on-site bike shop – The Saddle Shack – scuba diving charter Mokarran Dive Charters, shark cage diving charter Shark Cage Diving KZN and the Dock 360 restaurant you don’t have to venture far to keep entertained.

Join us at Rocky Bay Resorts, relax and enjoy the secluded beaches and many rock pools the beach has to offer. Rocky Bay is situated close to the village of Scottburgh offering retail therapy for those who need it and a variety of restaurants and take aways.

Visit rockybay.co.za for more info.

