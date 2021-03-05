WIN an extraordinary 12-day trip!

One lucky reader stands a chance to win an 12-day travel package worth over R122 000!

Spend a week-long break in luxury tented and safari camps in Limpopo and the Kruger National Park ending off in Cape Town, it could be you taking this extraordinary 12-day long trip.

1. Hamiltons Tented Camp

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R17 856

Hamiltons Tented Camp continues the safari tradition of a bygone era, incorporating comfort and luxury in the serenity of the African bush. Located in the world-renowned Kruger National Park. James Stevenson-Hamilton, the lodges namesake, left a legacy in his commitment to establishing the Kruger National Park in the same way a stay at Hamiltons Tented Camp, will remain etched in your memory for years to come. Reminiscent of an Out of Africa experience and resplendent with early 19th century nostalgia including old steamer trunks, pith helmets, antique bathroom basins and hurricane lanterns. The tents are nestled amongst the ancient Jackalberry and Sausage trees on the banks of the Nwatswitsonto River with exceptional views and the opportunity to witness spectacular sightings from these private settings.

Visit hamiltonstentedcamp.co.za for more info.

2. Imbali Safari Lodge

2-night stay for 2 people valued at R31 588

This exclusive lodge in the world-renowned Kruger National Park has private suites, each with their own private plunge pool and en-suite bathroom with magnificent views of the wilderness beyond. The sparkling swimming pool at the main lodge area promises a refreshing dip while providing the opportunity to enjoy the rich and varied wildlife that comes to the Imbali water hole for a cooling drink. Meals are served in the comfortable dining room where an impressive Jackalberry tree rises through the deck and Tsonga-styled thatched roof. Dinner may be served under the stars while you listen to the enchanting sounds of the surrounding bush coming alive at night. Game drives are conducted on the private Mluwati Concession with access to the greater Kruger National Park.

Visit imbali.com for more info.

3. Hoyo Hoyo Safari Lodge

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R12 548

Located on an ancient elephant route on the Mluwati River in a private concession within the Kruger National Park, the lodge is steeped in modern day opulence and luxury. The result is a breath taking blend of ethnic luxury, encompassing both warmth and style, as never seen before. The opportunity to witness the lifestyle and rich culture of the Shangaan heritage and traditions, ensure an unforgettable safari experience. Boasting luxury air conditioned ‘beehive’ suites, with earth coloured walls, king size beds, en-suite bathrooms, outdoor showers and private game viewing decks. Fabrics, décor and object d’art are sourced from the local Tsonga community whilst menus offer a traditional taste delicately balanced with European flair. Activities include open vehicle safaris and Nomadic African Spa treatments.

Visit hoyohoyo.com for more info.

4. Clifftop Exclusive Safari Hideaway

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R12 426

A tribute to the unique splendour of the African Wilderness, combining modern African living, simplicity and an abundance of flavour with a unique wildlife experience. Luxury suites overlooking the flowing Sterkstroom River, each one perched on the edge of the cliff, with a private deck and plunge pool, the ideal opportunity to view game from the privacy of their suites. Indoor and outdoor showers and bathrooms with breath-taking views, complement the seclusion of these spectacularly positioned suites. Situated in the Malaria free Welgevonden Private Game Reserve in the Waterberg Mountains. The lodge offers a dramatic fusion of African and Western cuisine, with the addition of an extensive wine cellar that any wine lover would appreciate.

Visit clifftoplodge.co.za for more info.

5. Safari Plains

2-night stay for 2 people valued at R19 260

Set against the backdrop of the magnificent Waterberg Mountain Range in the Limpopo Province, a mere two hours’ drive from Johannesburg. The exquisite beauty of its wide-open savannahs, free roaming Big 5 and spectacular vistas is an idyllic melting pot for a majestic wilderness destination.

Each luxury tented suite is located along winding sand pathways, and commands a stunning space within the natural, indigenous bushveld. These safari-style tents offer the utmost comfort and an opulent ambience with private timber wrap-around decks. Safari Plains redefines luxury in the bush, with a magnificent high–ceiling dining room, elegant lounge, impressive bar, and relaxing spa.

Explore the surrounding bushveld on open vehicle safaris, bush walks or horseback safaris. An outstanding big five safari experience awaits on the twelve thousand hectares private game reserve that is home to Safari Plains.

Visit Safari Plains for more info.

6. Mabula Game Lodge

2-night stay for 2 people valued at R14 092

Exuding elegance and understated luxury, an Extraordinary encounter with South Africa’s bushveld awaits, located just two hours drive from Johannesburg in the ‘Malaria Free’ Waterberg region of the Limpopo Province. Diverse landscapes, including grassland plains and rocky outcrops create the ideal habitat for the free roaming Big Five. Distinctly African in style, Mabula Game Lodge offers comfortable suites with luxury finishings. The soft neutral bushveld colours are complemented by large windows which allow the African Bushveld indoors. World class cuisine in a variety of dining venues, combines the enjoyment of rich tantalizing menus with the tranquillity of the bushveld. Numerous activities like open vehicle safaris, bush walks and horse trails ensure that Mabula is a place where memories are made.

Visit mabula.com for more info.

7. Kwafubesi Tented Safari Camp

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R6 112

Tucked away in the tree line on the edge of the magnificent Mvubu plain in the 12 000 hectare Mabula Private Game Reserve. The luxurious en-suite tents have been designed with soft furnishings in strong hues of rich African colour and are raised on platforms in order to maximize privacy. This is the ideal location to venture out on a bush walk or horseback safari. After the morning activities, laze around the pool or retreat to your tent and leave the stress of the outside world behind. The evening game drive with sundowners is followed by home cooked dinner in the Lapa. Only a two hour drive from Johannesburg, in the Malaria Free Waterberg Area, Kwafubesi promises to bring you close to nature.

Visit kwafubesi.com for more info.

8. The Cape Milner

2-night stay for 2 people valued at R8 304

Cradled beneath the majestic Table Mountain in Cape Town’s trendy suburb of Tamboerskloof. An eclectic mix of contemporary and old-world charm, The Cape Milner is modern, boutique-style living in a secluded, yet convenient location. Colourful geometric designs, African craft and silver-tinted ceilings create an elegant sanctuary for both corporate and leisure travellers. The rooms are designed to offer complete comfort and relaxation, state-of-the-art conferencing facilities, an undisturbed pool deck and the trendy Glass Lounge which all contribute to making The Cape Milner, Cape Town’s meeting place. The hotel’s close proximity to the city centre, trendy Kloof Street and the pristine white beaches of Camps Bay and Clifton make it one of Cape Town’s prime locations.

Visit capemilner.com for more info.

