Show some love this Valentine’s Weekend at Legacy Hotels & Resorts

Valentine’s Day is around the corner and with it a whole host of romantic options from Legacy Hotels & Resorts for those wanting to celebrate this year’s weekend of love away from home.

In Sandton, DAVINCI Hotels & Suites on Nelson Mandela Square is offering a Valentine’s Dinner on both Friday 12th and Saturday 13th February until 9pm. Expect a sharing platter of Venison Carpaccio, hummus, Deep-Fried Calamari, Crumbed Camembert and pita bread to start, a choice of either Grilled Beef Fillet, Cannelloni with a sautéed melange of vegetables with a bourbon jus or Cream of Tomato Gnocchi with grilled artichokes, baby spinach and Danish Feta for mains and a Strawberry Chocolate and Hazelnut crémeux tart for dessert for R645 per person, including a bottle of wine to share.

Alternatively if you aren’t in a rush to get home, you can spend the night in a luxurious rooms for R1,100 per person sharing including breakfast.

On the day itself, you can enjoy a Valentine’s Day-themed High Tea with a selection of hot and cold savoury options including Brie and Caramalised Onion Quiche, Smoked Salmon with condiments, Chicken Pinchos, Cheese & Jalapeño Rissoles and sweet options including freshly baked scones, Cremora & Nuttikrust truffles, Mango and Coconut Gâteaux and a Chef cake selection for R355 per person, including a glass of bubbly on arrival. Space is limited and bookings can be made on davinci-banqueting@legacyhotels.co.za

For those wanting a night away, The Leonardo All-Suite Hotel, is offering a night’s luxurious accommodation in a one-bedroom apartment with canapes and welcome drink on arrival, a curated intimate dinner for two at the signature AURUM restaurant, a romantic turn-down and a la carte breakfast for R3,355 per person sharing for the month of February. To book the accommodation package please email hotels@legacyhotels.co.za or call +27 11 806 6888.

Parc Ferme’ at the Michelangelo Towers has a 5-course dinner and lunch on option for R600 per person on the 14th of February 2021, as well as an accommodation package with a la carte breakfast for R3,700 per couple (including dinner) from 12 – 15 February 2021. The sumptuous menu comprises an Amuse Bouche of Oysters; Parma Ham Salad with Pickled Beetroot; Entrée of Butter-poached Seabass; Main Course of Roast Beef Tenderloin; and Salted Dark Chocolate Tart with Red Velvet Ice-cream for Dessert. Bookings are essential.

For dinner bookings contact cmilburn@legacyhotels.co.za. For accommodation package bookings contact hotels@legacyhotels.co.za or call +27 11 806 6888

If you fancy a day out of the city or live in the immediate area, Bakubung Game Lodge in the Pilanesberg is offering a breakfast on Sunday 14th with a hearty full buffet, including a glass of non-alcoholic sparkling wine. Alternatively, you can enjoy a romantic getaway in a luxury room for R6,000 per couple including dinner, breakfast, spa treatment and game drive. Bookings are essential and can be made either via WhatsApp on 066 578 1992 or via email: bakgame@legacyhotels.co.za

Legacy Balance Spas at DaVinci Hotels & Suites, The Leonardo in Sandton as well as at its Bakubang and Kwa Maritane in Pilanesberg are offering a 60 minute deep-tissue massage and reflexology to stretch and strengthen muscles and energise the body for R800 per person for the month of February as well as a range of gift vouchers to spoil that special someone in your life.

For guests in the Eastern Cape, Kuzuko Lodge has a Valentine’s Package running for the month of February for R3,000 per couple per night and includes dinner, accommodation, breakfast and a choice of either a 30 minute spa treatment or game drive. To book accommodation package please email hotels@legacyhotels.co.za or call +27 11 806 6888.

