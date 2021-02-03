Give your heart & share the love with CADBURY Pop Out Heart

This competition is available to The Citizen’s premium members only. All premium members will automatically be entered into the competition. Share the Love this Valentine’s Day Valentine’s Day is the ideal occasion to show those closest to you how much you care. Whether it’s a romantic partner, a friend or simply taking the opportunity to experience some self-love, this Valentine’s Day, Cadbury is calling on chocolate lovers to Give Your Heart & Share the Love! Giving your heart away couldn’t be easier than with the limited edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Pop Out Heart slabs, available in Dairy milk chocolate and creamy Dream variants,...

This competition is available to The Citizen’s premium members only. All premium members will automatically be entered into the competition.

Share the Love this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is the ideal occasion to show those closest to you how much you care. Whether it’s a romantic partner, a friend or simply taking the opportunity to experience some self-love, this Valentine’s Day, Cadbury is calling on chocolate lovers to Give Your Heart & Share the Love!

Giving your heart away couldn’t be easier than with the limited edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Pop Out Heart slabs, available in Dairy milk chocolate and creamy Dream variants, available from major retail stores nationwide.

Be generous to those you love and gift them your heart – simply pop out your Cadbury chocolate heart and share – but don’t forget to keep a few pieces for yourself to enjoy!

If sharing your heart is only the start Cadbury also has a few suggestions on how you can mark the occasion with some fun activities:

Put your feelings into words – Cadbury is helping romantics share their love and show appreciation for all the small gestures of love through the power of words. You could use their poem generator or get creative and write your own. Follow Cadbury Dairy Milk on social media for more tips.

Get baking – we know that chocolate releases those ‘feel good’ endorphins in the brain so spending some quality time together whipping up some scrumptious treats could be just the activity you need! Cupcakes, brownies, macarons – your choices are endless. Once you’ve created your masterpieces, get down to the enjoying! Visit https://cadbury.co.za/recipes for some tasty chocolate-inspired recipe treats.

Picnic in the garden – even though we can’t wander far from home, there’s nothing that says you can’t bring the outdoor fun to your backyard by putting the perfect picnic basket together with your favourite snacks. Set up a blanket on the grass and watch the sunset set as you sip on mocktails, eat yummy snacks including your favourite Cadbury Dairy Milk Pop Out Heart slab and enjoy the beautiful outdoors together.

Spa Night – quality time is the love language all partners understand and appreciate. Nothing says quality time better than setting up a home spa for you and yours. We recommend making your own body scrub using salts, olive oil, zesty citrus and lavender. Then light a few candles, and let the relaxation begin while snacking on some strawberries dipped in delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk of course!

STAND A CHANCE TO WIN A DOUBLE DATE

Cadbury believes it is not selfish to love yourself, take care of yourself, and to make your happiness a priority – it’s necessary. Which is why treating chocolate lovers, who are generous enough to pop and share their hearts, a chance to win a double date – one for you and a partner, and a me-time date just for yourself!

Competition closes Monday, 15 February 2020 at midnight.

