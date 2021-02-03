 
 
Give your heart & share the love with CADBURY Pop Out Heart

Competitions

WIN 1 of 2 Cadbury POP OUT Heart hampers including a Cadbury tote bag valued at R500 each!

03 Feb 2021
11:38:13 AM
Give your heart & share the love with CADBURY Pop Out Heart

This competition is available to The Citizen’s premium members only. All premium members will automatically be entered into the competition. Share the Love this Valentine’s Day Valentine’s Day is the ideal occasion to show those closest to you how much you care.  Whether it’s a romantic partner, a friend or simply taking the opportunity to experience some self-love, this Valentine’s Day, Cadbury is calling on chocolate lovers to Give Your Heart & Share the Love! Giving your heart away couldn’t be easier than with the limited edition Cadbury Dairy Milk Pop Out Heart slabs, available in Dairy milk chocolate and creamy Dream variants,...

