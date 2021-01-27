Competitions 27.1.2021 10:56 am

FREE Webinar: Business – making it happen

Join us as we hear from serial entrepreneur and founder of Sorbet, Ian Fuhr, who saw opportunity in the uncertainty and difficulties that Covid-19 brought and launched his newest business, The Hatch Institute.

This webinar is aimed at anyone and everyone wanting to learn about business start-ups and building a strong culture in a diverse workforce that lays the platform for obsessive customer service.  Ian will share his story and provide us with practical tools, from personal experience, to navigate through the world of business.

In conversation with TV & radio host, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp.

Time: 8PM, Thursday 28 January 2021

Click here to register or scan the QR code:

 

