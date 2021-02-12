WIN a 12-day travel package!

You could be viewing game in Limpopo and the Kruger National Park, then head south to Pretoria and finish in the Drakensberg on this 12 day long trip of a lifetime.

Simbavati Amani Camp

2-night stay for 2 people valued at R11 600

Situated in the heart of the 60 000-hectare wilderness sanctuary of the Klaserie Private Nature Reserve, Simbavati Amani mesmerises guests with a remarkably diverse landscape and an exclusive, true African safari experience.

Proudly personalised and off-the-beaten track, Simbavati Amani perfects the art of heart-felt hospitality in a peaceful, private setting that forms part of the Greater Kruger National Park.

At Simbavati Amani, unwinding is the order of the day – whether under the tree canopy-covered deck, in the pool or savouring the view of the wildlife-rich watering hole that is sure to entice and ease the busiest of minds.

Simbavati Amani accommodates eight guests, in four luxury suites.

Beds can be made up as one king bed per room, or two single beds per room. Each bedroom has its own private entrance, and views of the Garden or Reserve. All four suites have an en-suite bathroom, and offer a double basin, bath or shower.

Simbavati Amani offers a front-row seat to the Greater Kruger wilderness, where guests can immerse themselves in a wildlife wonderland via a selection of game drives, bush walks and night drives. As one of the largest privately-owned reserves in South Africa, the exclusive Klaserie Private Nature Reserve boasts Big 5 encounters and a magnificent range of unique sightings including spotted hyena, jackal, wild dog and the rare Sharpe’s Grysbok.

Visit simbavati.com for more info.

Hoyo Hoyo Safari Lodge

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R9 000

Located in a private concession within the Kruger National Park, this unique lodge boasts a breath-taking blend of ethnic luxury, encompassing both warmth and style. Offering luxury air-conditioned suites with private game viewing decks. Centered around a sunken fire pit, and circular timber decks which offer views of the waterhole and surrounding plains.

Contact Hoyo Hoyo – res@extraordinary.co.za 011 5164367

Visit hoyohoyo.com for more info.

Safari Plains

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R8 000

Set against the backdrop of the magnificent Waterberg Mountain Range in the Limpopo Province. The exquisite beauty of its wide-open savannahs, free roaming Big 5 and spectacular vistas is an idyllic melting pot for a majestic wilderness destination. Within a couple hours’ drive from Gauteng, the extravagant haven that is Safari Plains will draw everyone who has experienced it to always return. Safari Plains redefines luxury in the bush, with a magnificent high–ceiling dining room, elegant lounge, impressive bar, and relaxing spa.

Contact Safari Plains – res@extraordinary.co.za 011 5164367

Visit www.safariplains.co.za for more info.

Bramasole Guesthouse

2-night stay for 2 people valued at R4 086

Bramasole is a beautiful peaceful retreat where we embrace nature. Get away from the stresses of it all to wide open spaces where nature makes social distancing easy. Breathe in deeply and restore body and soul.

On our Magoebaskloof property we have a lake filled with trout for flyfishing, we have a beautiful walk through our indigenous forest, kayaks for rowing on our lake, mountain bike trails starting from our property, a birdwatcher’s paradise (we are a Birdlife SA member) or nature photographer’s dream.

It can also be used as a base for getting around our magnificent mountain for a unique tattoo, book a Canopy Tour, get a reflexology massage, sample the excellent mountain fare – organic Swiss Cheese Farm, craft beer brewery, to name but a few.

We have 15 rooms, all sleeping 2 pax only, including breakfast. Eleven rooms are situated in the main building, two suites in our renovated glass green house, and two separate chalets. All rooms are decorated with an “Around the world in 15 stays” theme.

Visit bramasole.co.za for more info.

Richtershuyz Guest House

2-night stay for 2 people valued at R3 700

Richtershuyz is one of Pretoria’s most acclaimed luxury guest house in the heart of the capitols’ most prestigious neighbourhood, Brooklyn.

Set over 2550 square metres and with eight indulgent suites; Richtershuyz Guest House caters for the private at heart and offers guests modern comforts in a luxurious environment.

Since opening in 2009 the guest house has been voted as one of the most desired and recognised for excellence by Hotels Combined, Bookings.com and many more cementing its position as one of the most popular luxury guesthouses in Pretoria.

The Guest House boast four types of rooms to suit your needs, each with their own private entrance and amenities you; Dulux Room, Premier Room, Executive Suite and Self Catering.

At Richtershuyz, our staff go above and beyond to ensure that your time spent with us is sublime and enjoyable with complimentary Wi-Fi, laundry, car wash, secure parking, free access to our business centre, rock swimming pool and upon request our acclaimed breakfast package – you’ll never want to leave.

Our business centre is perfect for casual conferencing to something more refined with our boutique conference room for up to twelve guests.

Richtershuyz is also home to incredible art collection by Pretoria’s award winning TV presenter, singer, poet and actor; Jak de Priester. After eighteen successful years in the South African entertainment industry, Jak de Priester certainly needs no introduction. The guesthouse is only destination to find all his art available on show and available for art lovers to purchase and have a piece of Jak in their homes.

The Guest House is conveniently situated in the middle of the well acclaimed Jacaranda City and is close to:

Embassies

Universities

Major business districts

Pretoria’s most famous shopping areas.

Prestigious Schools

With its unique charm, you will experience true South African hospitality, come discover why Richtershuyz is the most loved and top rated guest house in Pretoria.

Visit richterhuyz.co.za for more info.

Ritsako Game Lodge

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R2 700

To celebrate the month of love, Ritsako Game Lodge, a four-star luxury game lodge in the Dinokeng Game Reserve is giving away a romantic night away for two at its prestigious lodge. The prize includes, welcome drinks, one night stay for two including bed and breakfast, a platter for two set up at their viewing deck and a three course Fine Dining Dinner Experience, romantic turndown and a limited edition Branded Ritsako Wine Tasting Glasses.

Visit ritsakogamelodge.co.za for more info.

Mongena Private Game Lodge

1-night stay for 2 people valued at R7 500

Mongena Private Game Lodge is situated 35 km north of Pretoria/Tshwane just off the N1 highway, in the malaria-free north–western section of the 20,000 hectare Big 5 Dinokeng Game Reserve, a mere 40 Minutes from Pretoria CBD and 1.5 hour drive from OR Tambo International Airport and Johannesburg. The Lodge boasts 24 air-conditioned en-suite rooms with DSTV and coffee stations, positioned in beautiful, indigenous, landscaped gardens accommodating a total of 60 guests in 4 star luxury. All chalets are positioned in close proximity to the swimming pool, Tshukudu bar area and the gourmet Kingfisher restaurant which affords the traveller amazing views over the adjacent lake onto the surrounding plains of the Reserve. Qualified rangers on open safari vehicles will lead the guests to close-up sightings of lions, cheetah, elephant, buffalo and rhino, an array of antelope species as well as crocodiles and hippos, which roam freely in our exclusive 8,000 ha concession of this game reserve. No private vehicles are allowed on the Mongena concession area, thus ensuring that our guests have an exclusive wildlife experience. Guided game drives, guided bush walks as well as a memorable sunset cruise on the Mongena lake are part of the offerings.

Visit mongena.co.za for more info.

Cayley Mountain Resort

2-night stay for 2 people valued at R2 300

Cayley Mountain Resort is located in the Central Drakensberg, overlooking the Cathkin Peak and Sterkhorn ranges. The Bell Park Dam lies stretched out in front of this stunning destination, offering breathtaking views from the comfort of your luxury unit.

The resort’s family friendly on-site facilities include Cayley Beach Club, which is the first of its kind! Enjoy a cruise on the dam, have fun on the floating water park, go kayaking or catch a tan on the day beds. Adventure activities such as quad bike tours, archery and paintball are also available. Unwind at the Body Bliss Day Spa, enjoy a hot cuppa at the coffee shop or grab a delicious meal at the bar and restaurant.

The Central Drakensberg is easily the most popular area of the Drakensberg as there’s a lot to see and do. It’s a pleasant drive of approximately 5h from OR Tambo International Airport.

Visit cayleyresort.co.za for more info.

Competition closes Monday, 15 March 2020 at midnight.

Competition will run online and in print. Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

*Additional T’s & C’s:

All travel expenses will be for the winner’s own account including flights, car hire, Uber, etc.

