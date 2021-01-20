Competitions 20.1.2021 09:07 am

FREE webinar: Covid times and starting a new business

Starting a new business can be daunting. However, during this very challenging time, now more than ever before, we have to find talents within and come up with new, innovative ideas.

Hear from two perspectives. Orit Taback who started a bakery from home and now supplies her goods nationally and Clive Spitz, CFO of lending at Standard bank. Don’t miss out on this motivational yet practical talk on starting a new business, from a financial and personal perspective.

In conversation with TV & radio host, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp.

Time: 19:30PM, Thursday 21 January 2021

Click here to register or scan the QR code:

