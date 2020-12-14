WIN with TWIZZA!

Make Every Moment Count with Twizza

As we wind up what has unequivocally been one of the most challenging years worldwide since the Second World War, the team at Twizza Beverages wishes all South Africans a peaceful and blessed festive season.

It is time to take stock and learn from what has happened, to live in the moment and to make every moment count and to create memories with our loved ones.

“One of the ways we did this was to put our weight behind the #BuyLocal movement,” explained Twizza chief executive officer (CEO), Lisle Clark, “as a 100% proudly South African company, Twizza called on all citizens to purchase locally made products as a means of re-igniting the economy”.

“During lockdown while the sporting world took a break, Twizza showed the world what determination and belief can do and scooped a Double Gold, Gold and Silver at the Aurora International Taste Challenge 2020.

“Another means of living in the moment and creating memories was to support and sponsor the Telkom Netball Tournament, and by using and marketing South African skills such as those of Mr Empty, the graffiti artist who brightened up our Joburg depot.”

2020 was a watershed year for many as companies embraced new ways of doing business, shifting strategies to include working remotely from home, streamlining manufacturing processes and ensuring that our valued staff continued to receive an income.

“This year has truly shown us what we as a company can achieve when we empower our people to work and thrive, wherever they may be,” added Clark. “At Twizza we do not believe in limits, we are too brave, bold and bright and as a family we look forward to what 2021 will bring us.”

“Looking back at this 2020, we encourage all South Africans to make more time for their friends and family, and to remember to make Twizza part of those celebrations – who better to meet the cold drink needs of South Africa, than a proudly South African drink, we have everything you could need, from exciting flavours to a myriad of mixers. Just put us in your cooler box and we will be right by your side as we all celebrate this festive season and savour these special moments with our loved ones.”

More about Twizza

Twizza is proud to be local and the country’s first official proudly South African carbonated cold drink, with one of the most sophisticated production lines in the country. We have a distribution network spanning across South Africa, Lesotho, Swaziland, Namibia, Botswana and Mozambique, and three unique brands, Twizza, Twizza Energy drinks and Clark & Sons premium mixers catering to all the needs of the market. Founded in 2003 by Ken Clark in Queenstown, Twizza is the result of a passionate team taking a strong, scalable product to the market.

