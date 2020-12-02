WIN with KFC!

KFC IS GOING 50-5O WITH YOU TO CELEBRATE 50 YEARS IN SA

#LetsGo5050

Mzansi, dust off your party grooves because KFC has a big reason to celebrate. Next year KFC is celebrating 50 years of “it’s finger lickin” good’ in South Africa. That’s 50 years of sharing their original recipe, southern hospitality and those feel good moments with you.

They’re so amped, they couldn’t even wait until next year to get festive, so they’re kicking off this December. And because a crazy year deserves a crazy celebration, they’re going big by going halvies with you – because sharing the goodness is what they do best. From insane daily deals with 50% off on selected menu items, between the 1-20 December to sick local collabs – you won’t want to miss out on this action.

And the best part? 50% of all sales will be going towards the KFC Add Hope programme so that KFC and our fans can go 50-50 in supporting South Africans who need it most.

Join the conversation on social media:

Twitter: @KFCSA

Instagram: @KFCSouthAfrica

Facebook: @KFCSA

#LetsGo5050

KFC 50th birthday information blog: https://order.kfc.co.za/turns50

