WIN with HANSGROHE kitchens & bathrooms

HANSGROHE’S POWDERRAIN – A WHOLE NEW SHOWERING EXPERIENCE

hansgrohe’s PowderRain technology creates a water experience like none other, that is relaxing and gentle, with its microfine droplets enveloping your body in a comforting cocoon. The luxurious PowderRain experience is like winding down with your very own spa day at home.

PowderRain spray nozzles have six fine outlets that mimic the feeling of a lush forest rain. And the three spray modes put variable pressure at your fingertips with the touch of a button. The overhead shower is a generous 180mm for perfect coverage that allows you to feel the microdroplets all over, and it can easily be installed in the ceiling or the wall.

Escape into a warm, safe water bubble that takes you away from the real world. PowderRain’s microdroplets rinse out shower gel and shampoo with ease. The new micro spray hardly produces any splash, meaning less limescale build-up for less cleaning.

Discover your personal hideaway in the gentle forest rain, with PowderRain’s extremely quiet and soothing spray. The experts at the hansgrohe sound laboratory have succeeded in considerably reducing the shower noise to a mere whisper. So you can switch off completely during your daily body care routine.

Enjoy the most rewarding shower experience you’ve ever had, with hansgrohe’s patented PowderRain technology – pure sustainability by design.

