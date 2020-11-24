FREE webinar: Online education – the pros & cons

Webinar is NOW CLOSED.

Join us as we delve into the pros and cons of online eduction with Michelle Lissoos – iSchoolAfrica and Think Ahead Education Solutions.

In conversation with TV & radio host, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp.

Michelle has spent the last 20 years specialising in the integration of technology into education. She is passionate about bringing global leading best practice to South African teachers and students in a way which is locally relevant and sustainable. Her mission is to support educators, parents and students to succeed in today’s digital world.

Date: Thursday, 26 November 2020

Time: 8PM

Click here to register or scan the QR code:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.