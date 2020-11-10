WIN with HASBRO!

HASBRO REVEALS EXCITING GREAT GIFTS SUGGESTIONS FOR 2020

Hasbro has released its Great Gifts 2020 list with a wide selection of toy and board game options from brands such as Monopoly, NERF, Play-Doh, furReal, Transformers and more for each family member, no matter their age, to enjoy this summer!

Hampers include:

1x Hasbro Battleship board game (R600) 1x Monopoly Mzansi (R500) 1x Play-Doh Colour Burst (R170)

Ramp up family games night with new Monopoly For Sore Losers, a hilarious twist on the classic Monopoly game which turns losing on its head and celebrates it instead. Still a firm family favourite, Monopoly Mzansi, features 22 local locations, while Boggle, the classic game that allows players to earn points by spotting words your opponents don’t before time runs out, provide hours of holiday fun!

For the kids, Mama Josie the Kangaroo from furReal, offers both interactive nurturing play and a surprise unboxing experience. Mama Josie comes with 3 adorable babies and responds to touch with 70+ sound-and-motion reactions.

Younger Play-Doh fans will love the Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Drizzy Ice Cream Playset – which includes new drizzle – a crazy ‘candy’ coating for your Play-Doh ice cream creations.

There is an exciting range of Nerf blasting options on offer including Nerf Ultra blasters – the ultimate in Nerf dart blasting or gear up for battle with Nerf Elite 2.0 blasters that come with double the darts and feature built-in customising capabilities.

Hasbro products are available from leading retailers (subject to availability) including: Takealot.com, Makro, Toys R Us, ToyZone, Toy Kingdom, Checkers, Game and Importatoy.

For more information visit: Facebook @PlayDohSouthAfrica; @MonopolySouthAfrica;

@NerfSouthAfrica; @TransformersSouthAfrica

Competition closes Sunday, 6 December 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. Competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

