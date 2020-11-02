WIN with LANCEWOOD!

Over the past few weeks, thousands of South African families have taken the LANCEWOOD Quality Time™ Pledge, committing to at least one distraction-free meal every week. LANCEWOOD®, South Africa’s No.1 Soft Cheese Brand*, conducted The Quality Time study to gain further insight into the cooking and eating habits of South African families, how much quality time was spent together during mealtimes and what barriers families are facing. One of the key take-outs from the research is that almost half (45%) of the respondents spend their mealtimes watching TV or using their phones.

Further research findings:

– Work commitments and commuting are big barriers to families spending time together.

– 59% stated that lockdown has allowed them to eat together more often and 43% are cooking together more.

– Unsurprisingly, Mom is the primary decision-maker when choosing what to cook, at 48%.

– While respondents believe that quality time with their family is important, this is not always possible due to our increasingly demanding, fast-paced, modern lifestyles.

Creating quality mealtimes with your family does not have to be daunting.

Shereen Anderhold from LANCEWOOD® says, “It’s all about the simple things that can be done to make little moments more special and less mundane, so a good idea is to dial up your creativity and find new ways to serve up old favourites. Planning your meals ahead of time, bulk buying, cooking and freezing meals helps to free up time, maximise your budget and bring back quality mealtimes.”

