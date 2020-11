Join us for a live Zoom webinar as we hear from clinical psychologist, David Abrahamsohn as he provides useful information that will enable our children to become better internet citizens and provide parents peace of mind every time their child goes online.

In conversation with TV & radio host, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp.

Time: 8PM, Thursday 5 November 2020

Click here to register or scan the QR code:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.