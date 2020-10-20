WIN with TETLEY SA’s biggest tea!

When it comes to making tea, there is no-one quite as committed as Joekels, the makers of Tetley tea for the South African market. They cram 10% more tea into every tea bag – making Tetley the biggest teabag in South Africa. It’s no surprise then that, when it comes to loving tea, there are no fans quite as committed as Tetley’s. Tea-lovers across the country can’t get enough of the full-bodied, big flavour of Tetley’s Premium Blend tea.

Try this Tetley tea poached pears recipe:

Ingredients:

1L Water

180g Brown sugar

8 pods Cardamom, 5 whole and 3 crushed

2 teabags Tetley Premium Black Tea

4 Pears, ripe but firm, halved and cored with stems on

1 TBSP Freeze-dried coconut shavings

1 TBSP Coconut yogurt

1 sheet Wax paper

Pair of scissors

Method:

Bring the water, sugar, Tetley Black teabags and cardamom pods to a boil.⠀⠀⠀

Trim the wax paper to be able to fit over the top of the pot with a hole in the middle cut out.⠀⠀⠀

Once the sugar has dissolved, place the pears into the pot and place the trimmed wax paper over the pot and allow to simmer for 15 mins.⠀⠀⠀

Once the pears are tender, remove the pot from the heat and the pears from the poaching liquid, using a slotted spoon.⠀⠀⠀

Place the poaching liquid back on the stove and allow to reduce, until the liquid has become a syrup consistency.⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀

Serve the pears with a spoonful of coconut yoghurt and a dusting of freeze-dried coconut shavings, drizzled with the poaching liquid.

Alternatives:

Toasted Nuts can be used as a substituted for coconut shavings

Vanilla ice cream or crème fraiche can be used as a substitute for coconut yogurt

