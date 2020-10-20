Competitions 20.10.2020 11:44 am

WIN with TETLEY SA’s biggest tea!

Celebrate this overflowing passion for tea and stand a chance to WIN a Tetley tea hamper valued at R1 000!

When it comes to making tea, there is no-one quite as committed as Joekels, the makers of Tetley tea for the South African market. They cram 10% more tea into every tea bag – making Tetley the biggest teabag in South Africa. It’s no surprise then that, when it comes to loving tea, there are no fans quite as committed as Tetley’s. Tea-lovers across the country can’t get enough of the full-bodied, big flavour of Tetley’s Premium Blend tea.

Try this Tetley tea poached pears recipe:

Ingredients:

 1L Water

180g Brown sugar

8 pods Cardamom, 5 whole and 3 crushed

2 teabags Tetley Premium Black Tea

4 Pears, ripe but firm, halved and cored with stems on

1 TBSP Freeze-dried coconut shavings

1 TBSP Coconut yogurt

1 sheet Wax paper

Pair of scissors

Method: 

  1. Bring the water, sugar, Tetley Black teabags and cardamom pods to a boil.⠀⠀⠀
  1. Trim the wax paper to be able to fit over the top of the pot with a hole in the middle cut out.⠀⠀⠀
  1. Once the sugar has dissolved, place the pears into the pot and place the trimmed wax paper over the pot and allow to simmer for 15 mins.⠀⠀⠀
  1. Once the pears are tender, remove the pot from the heat and the pears from the poaching liquid, using a slotted spoon.⠀⠀⠀
  1. Place the poaching liquid back on the stove and allow to reduce, until the liquid has become a syrup consistency.⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀
  1. Serve the pears with a spoonful of coconut yoghurt and a dusting of freeze-dried coconut shavings, drizzled with the poaching liquid.

Alternatives:

Toasted Nuts can be used as a substituted for coconut shavings

Vanilla ice cream or crème fraiche can be used as a substitute for coconut yogurt

Competition closes Tuesday, 27 October 2020 at midnight.

Competition will run online only. Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

Tetley Tea Comp

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


