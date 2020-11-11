WIN this World Vegan Month with B-WELL!

Hamper includes B-well:

Going Vegan – How will this benefit my health?

Did you know that November is World Vegan Month? It’s a celebration of the progress of the vegan movement and highlights the accessibility of the vegan lifestyle which serves to educate those who are interested in the vegan lifestyle or switching to a vegan diet.

According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics appropriately planned vegetarian and vegan diets are healthful, nutritionally adequate and may provide health benefits for the prevention and treatment of certain diseases.

Today the number of people switching to vegan only days are on the rise; from trying the vegan diet for 21 days or a month and then making a complete switch to veganism. B-well provides alternatives to known products that are healthier for you at a fairly affordable price – who said eating healthy should be expensive.

South Africans are known for their love of meat and many see switching to a vegan diet to be particularly difficult however, knowing the benefits might play the part to making it a lifestyle choice. Vegetarians and vegans are a lower risk of certain health conditions, including ischemic heart disease, type 2 diabetes, hypertension, certain types of cancer and obesity.

The vegan diets are appropriate for all stages of the life cycle, including pregnancy, lactation, infancy, childhood, adolescence, older adulthood, and for athletes. With a low intake of saturated fat and high intake of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, soy products, nuts and seeds are characteristics of vegetarian and vegan diets.

B-well offers all vegan/ vegetarian eaters a wide variety of plant-based products that cares about your health and the environment in which you live in. With this being said, we have developed a Vegan cookbook providing you with a variety of recipes that are cruelty-free and plant based. With growing evidence indicating the health benefits of this diet, it has become apparent that ‘Veganism’ is not a trend, but a legitimate way of life with many, many health benefits.

Website: wwww.bwellfoods.co.za to download your free copy of the Vegan Cookbook

