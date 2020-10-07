Competitions 7.10.2020 01:15 pm

FREE webinar: Depression: Our parents, our grandparents – The problems and the solutions

Now more than ever we need to realise the challenges and uncertainty that the elderly face on a daily basis.

The elderly are the most vulnerable during these unprecedented times. The measures taken for their own protection may, unfortunately, have some very cruel outcomes. Loneliness, Helplessness and Seclusion can lead to serious depression and life-threatening health issues

Join Dr Ryan Fuller (Old-Age Psychiatrist) in conversation with TV & radio host, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp. Dr Fuller will provide some hands-on advice that we can use to assist the elderly during these unprecedented times.

Time: 8PM, Thursday 8 October 2020

Click here to register or scan the QR code:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Daily news update: Farm murders in the spotlight

Editorials Fear and loathing in rural South Africa

Crime Farm attacks: ‘Not a matter of if, but when you become a victim’

Special Feature ‘SA on brink of a catastrophe’, as youngsters fear entering farming profession

Courts Journos assaulted in Senekal court chaos as farmers go on rampage


today in print

Read Today's edition