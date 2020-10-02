WIN & livestream Cape Town’s top DJ’s with DISTELL & E-Stream!

Savanna Angry Lemon hamper includes:

2x 6 packs Savanna Angry Lemon 1x Savanna peak cap 1x Headphones

DISTELL BRINGS CAPE TOWN’S TOP DJ’S – LIVE IN ACTION – TO FREE-TO-AIR E-STREAM PLATFORM

Friday, 9 and Saturday, 10 October 2020

The party is definitely at home on the weekend of Friday 9th and Saturday 10th October when the much-anticipated Hunter’s Chilled Session and the Savanna Angry Lemon Party will be livestreamed on Distell’s free-to-air E-stream platform – bringing Cape Town’s top DJ’s, entertainers and live acts into the homes of fans of House, Hip-Hop and Rap music genres.

Hunter’s Chilled will be pulling out all the stops with a line-up of DJ’s that include Cape Town’s Grand Master – DJ Ready D, House DJ Tamara Chetty, and rapper Dilo, with Dr Jules and DevDonDidit behind the microphone, setting the vibe. The line-up for Savanna Angry Lemon will see Cape Town and South Africa’s top DJs working their magic behind the decks – DJ Godfrey, DJ and radio presenter Celeste Mitchell and darling of the Cape Town club scene, DJ Shannon. Hunter’s Chilled will be streamed live on the Distell E-Stream Facebook page from 16:00 to 00h00 on 9 October and the Savanna Angry Lemon party from 16h30 to 00h00 on 10 October. The shows can also be viewed on YouTube, MixCloud, Twitch and the SA Music Library’s e-platforms.

The Distell E-Stream initiative was launched in April 2020 as a weekly live-stream show series, shortly after the onset of the COVID 19 Lockdown, to provide free quality at-home entertainment to South Africans who were starting to feel the economic impact of the global pandemic. At the same time, this platform has supported and continues to support the local entertainment industry, providing much-needed income for performers, production teams and MCs over the past six months. It’s the only consistent free-to-air streaming initiative in South Africa of this kind and of this magnitude.

‘I am most grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the E-Stream journey. As a DJ and artist I was granted opportunities to express myself, entertain and educate viewers. This platform has provided critical support for many personalities in our industry. I hope that this ground-breaking initiative will be around for a long time’ says Ready D, whose iconic status adds weight to the E-Stream show line-ups.

Distell Regional General Manager Sholto Sims, who is the driving force behind this initiative says, ‘The entertainment industry has been among those hardest hit by the COVID 19 lockdown. Our teams have always worked closely with local entertainers, production houses and music venues, and they are part of our extended family. We understand how tough the past few months have been and the devastating impact the lockdown has had on their livelihoods. That is the impetus behind this platform. The economic impact of the lockdown has also left many South Africans cash-strapped and our hope is that the monthly E-Stream show series brings quality entertainment to people across the country, especially now with home entertainment becoming the new norm.’

‘The best place to be next weekend will be at home with your crew, watching your favourite DJs entertain you on the Big Screen, with a cold beverage or two to get you into the groove – safely and responsibly – in the comfort of your lounge or on your patio,’ he adds.

All E-stream shows can be viewed online at: https://www.facebook.com/estreamcpt/

Alternatively, download the SA Music Library app from the Play Store. Look out for the YouTube and Mix Cloud links on the E-Stream CPT Facebook page at estreamcpt. These are activated an hour prior to each show. To be part of the conversation during the shows follow E-Stream CPT on Instagram at #estreamcpt; or on Facebook @estreamcpt.

The Distell team supports responsible drinking and encourages all South Africans to go slow, stay safe and consume alcohol responsibly, wherever they may be. Alcohol Not for sale to Persons under the age of 18 years

For further information about the upcoming live stream visit: https://www.facebook.com/estreamcpt/ or https://www.distell.co.za/newsroom/

