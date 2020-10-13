WIN a GOURMET GROCER voucher!

The Gourmet Grocer – a local store with an artisanal range

The Gourmet Grocer is a pandemic success story – the transformation almost overnight of the popular Voodoo Lily restaurant in Birdhaven, Johannesburg, into a retail outlet selling an exciting and ever-growing range of artisanal, locally produced grocery products.

The Gourmet Grocer has fast become a hub in Birdhaven’s village-feel community.

On entry into the store on a weekend, customers come face-to-face with ice cream being freshly made, then on to the deli where a French rotisserie prepares chipotle-butter-basted free-range chickens. The winery offers a collection of “great” wines, beers, gins and whiskies; the bakery, a tempting selection of fresh baked goods; and the “pantry”, a wide range of non-perishable goods.

The next aromatic treat is the brand new Coffefe Coffee Roastery, which offers a range of “unpretentious and unapologetic” options in sustainably and ethically sourced coffee products, and has on hand, a roaster and barista who ensure a delicious and down-to-earth coffee experience served with more than a hint of humour.

For more information on the Gourmet Grocer, visit www.facebook.com/voodoolilycafe

Images: Nicola Subben from www.peanutgallery247.com

