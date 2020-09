This webinar is aimed at anyone wanting to learn how to invest in the markets. After this webinar you will have the confidence to express the knowledge that experts already have.

Interviewed by TV & Radio host Elana Afrika Bredenkamp.

JOIN US: @ 8PM, Thursday 17 September 2020

Webinar ID: 997 8840 6238

Click here to register or scan the QR code:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.