WIN with Parenty & BABALUST.co.za

MOMS BREATHE A SIGH OF RELIEF WITH NEW TRUSTED ONLINE BABY REGISTRY ‘BABALUST’, OFFERING LOCAL BABA PRODUCTS, TRIED & TESTED BY FELLOW MOMS

Two South African Moms ease the way for new moms by cutting out the worry, confusion and misplaced generosity of babyshower gifts with this unique online baby registry, offering local and responsible & trusted products.

As first time Moms, co-founders Kim Grant and Nikki Banner experienced first-hand the overwhelming task of preparing their lives, and homes for the welcoming of a new-born baby.

Searching to equip themselves with the necessary baby products they found a confusing and disappointing trend. Trying to find trustworthy advice, unbiased product reviews and quality goods that didn’t come with an endless list of chemicals, seemed to be impossible. Nothing made them feel confident that the decisions they were making would be the right ones for the little lives that were about to come into the world.

And when it finally came time for the inevitable baby shower, their frustrations were compounded. Each receiving countless duplicates of products that didn’t cater to their needs. It was misplaced generosity and a lack of a tailored system that set them on a path that has changed the way we get to look after our expectant Moms and Dads.

Inspired to find a way to help other expectant mothers overcome the issues they had encountered, Nikki and Kim turned motivation into action and began working on an idea. A trusted source. Something that started as simply as a list. It grew into a bespoke platform that would have an incredible impact on moms around the country.

So the Babalust brand was born. It’s an online treasure chest that gives Moms-to-be access to an array of high-quality baby products sourced from local brands, (Yes, we’re proudly South African) recommended and reviewed by four networks of Mothers. It’s a registry that not only gives a solution to how to avoid the inevitable pile of 0-3 month old baby grows that gather dust in a cupboard, but most importantly does all the hard work of researching and sourcing products that make that first step of being a great Mom all the easier.

The Babalust platform has been created to help shine a light on some of South Africa’s leading baby brands and to help grow the local maternity industry. At the heart of everything, Babalust wants to partner with local producers who are doing exceptional work at creating world class baby products, right here on our very doorstep. We want to connect these incredible businesses with our network of mothers who are hungry to empower themselves with trusted knowledge and products to allow them to be their very best for their babies.

‘’We wanted to give Moms the ability to create their own “Baba List” – an online checklist that could be sent to friends and family detailing exactly what they needed in the lead up to their baby showers. We realised that it certainly does take a village to raise a child, so our hope is that Babalust will help allow these villages to truly be there for new parents as they start their great adventure!’’, says Nikki Banner.

This would give the expectant Mom (and Dad) the opportunity to better plan and prepare for their baby’s formative months and give their friends and family a guiding hand on exactly how to help out!

We feel passionately about the opportunity that Babalust presents to tackle wasteful consumerism associated with a new baby and rather to focus on helping support and develop our local economy, especially in these uncertain and difficult times for small and local businesses.

With a list of suppliers hand picked by Kim and Nikki, the dynamic duo decided to partner with two entrepreneurially minded individuals, Matt and Digby, who were instrumental in developing the business side of things. Together the team has worked tirelessly to ensure the creation of an entity that helps both local Moms and businesses thrive!

