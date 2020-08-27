WIN with KAMERS MAKERS SPACE

A NEW KM SPACE – POPPING UP IN HYDE PARK CORNER!

KM Creative CEO, Wanda Du Toit is typically frank regarding Covid-19’s effect on SA’s beloved artisan ‘up-market’… “We had to fight back – on behalf of the hundreds of SME artisans who have come to depend on our platform… And fight with every ounce of our entrepreneurial energy!”

So KAMERS/Makers re-envisioned SA’s battered retail industry… and found an ingenious response to their business’s lockdown let-down!

RE-ENVISIONING RETAIL

For decades, retail space in South Africa has been prohibitive for most local artisans due to long leases, rigid costs and equally rigid attitudes. Defying the norm, Hyde Park Corner has opened up a beautiful, creative space for the entrepreneurs of KAMERS/Makers, giving them a platform to bring their incomparably eclectic mix of creations to Joburg for the first time. This marks the start of an exciting new trajectory for Hyde Park Corner, with some innovative concepts in the pipeline in the coming months.

KAMERS/Makers – traditionally an incredible exhibition of creative talent – has reinvented and is popping up in Hyde Park Corner!

KAMERS/Makers SPACE is a fast and fluid collective of SA’s finest Makers – carefully curated to pop-up (and down!) in any empty retail space, in just a few days.

It offers the best of both worlds for KAMERS/Makers devotees! Loads of time to shop at any time, yet with the eclectic and amazing variety or products that has made KAMERS/Makers shows so immensely popular for two decades.

THE NITTY GRITTY

KAMERS/Makers SPACEs launched two months ago in Stellenbosch, with their second SPACE popping up in the V&A Waterfront in late July.

The KM SPACE is Covid-19 screened and certified – with required controls in place to regulate entry and ensure the safety of all.

A cashless system will be in operation, with a single central pay-point for shopper convenience.

AT LAST – A KM SPACE FOR GAUTENG

And where else but Jozi’s premier shopping precinct – Hyde Park Corner!

On Friday 28th August, a stunning new KM SPACE opens next to Nespresso in the Upper Mall of Hyde Park Corner.

KM’s biggest SPACE yet, it will offer a vibrant mix of more than 70 local Makers – another critical step in rebuilding SA’s SME economy. “With Level 2 now official, shoppers will at last be able to sip the KAMERS/Makers signature glass of bubbly whilst shopping! We’re also aiming to host ‘live’ Makers, actually making in the SPACE, so shoppers can view their goods being made,” comments KM Creative CEO, Wanda Du Toit

The Maker Mix will be changing every month to ensure non-stop variety and – always – the coolest stuff you’ve never seen.

Welcome to the new retail – vital, vibrant, innovative and proudly local!

And if you can’t get to a KM SPACE, here’s the good news: over 10,000 stunning products and exciting special offers are available 24/7… online at www.kamers.co.za .

Keep an eye on @kamersvol on Facebook & Instagram for a glimpse of the Makers and their creations coming soon to the Hyde Park Corner Space.

