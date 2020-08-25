WIN YOUR SHARE OF BATISTE HAMPERS!

There is always something great to share about Batiste, the World’s No. 1 Dry Shampoo. This time new data has confirmed our Hair Hero, Batiste, sold 2.7 cans every second globally in 2019. With a variety of fruity and floral scents, colour tints and the Hair Benefits range targeting specific hair needs, who wouldn’t want to keep their crown shining with Batiste!

Batiste has been offering the fastest and easiest way to great looking hair for over 40 years with plenty of award-winning products which help women to refresh their hair instantly and leaving their hair smelling as great as it looks. With 2.7 cans sold every second globally, it could not be any clearer; women are embracing Batiste, the instant dry shampoo as a way of life no matter their hair type (wigs, weaves, cornrows, extensions, curly, straight and highly texturized hair). Batiste Dry Shampoo is a beauty must-have and part of beauty queens’, beauty bloggers’, influencers’ and hair stylists’ daily regime.

From fruit to fresh and floral scents, Batiste offers an extensive range of variants of 8 fragrances, 3 tinted options (blonde, medium brown and dark brown) and 4 with added benefits (Volume, Hydrate, De-Frizz & Damage Control). Its distinct collection of fragrances, created in collaboration with top global fragrance houses, are based on the latest trends in scent, while its striking and vibrant cans are inspired by the latest in design and fashion.

Whatever the hairstyle, hair type or hair colour, there is a Batiste Dry Shampoo for your hair needs!

Now more than ever, women are prioritizing value for money beauty buys, with convenience and accessibility being high on their list. The best part is Batiste Dry Shampoo is widely available nationwide at selected Dis-Chem, Clicks, PnP, Spar, Checkers and Takealot.com. #AllHairTypesSA | http://bit.ly/How_to_Batiste.

