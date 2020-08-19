WIN with NESTLÉ Chocolate Log

To enter the competition, tell us why in the entry form below, you are NESTLÉ CHOCOLATE LOG’s biggest fan!

Nestlé has seen an overwhelming outpour of support from dedicated customers and understands that there’s never a right time to say goodbye! But before we do, Nestlé is giving you one last chance to enjoy the star that melted our hearts: NESTLÉ CHOCOLATE LOG.

While it is true that NESTLÉ CHOCOLATE LOG will not be returning to shelves from August 2020, Nestlé are making way for new, tastier and exciting products for you to enjoy and fall in love with – because you deserve it!

But before we bid the fan favourite goodbye, Nestlé would like to thank South Africa for the amazing 50 years of support by giving away 5 limited edition NESTLÉ CHOCOLATE LOG Logging Off boxes. Each box is filled with 50 NESTLÉ CHOCOLATE LOGs; one for every memorable year that Chocolate Log has been enjoyed by South Africans. Your love of chocolate inspires our passion to keep bringing you new and delicious flavours!

Competition closes Sunday, 30 August 2020 at midnight.

Competition will run online and in print. Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

