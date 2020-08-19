SprayItForward with OmniPROTECT!

OMNIPROTECT MULTI-PURPOSE SANITIZING SPRAY

The ultimate weapon for on-the-go germ protection is here! OmniProtect is a powerful hand and surface sanitizing spray with 70% alcohol. Its aerosol function allows for easy and effective application that limits contact with potentially contaminated surfaces. OmniProtect is currently the only brand on the market that can effectively sanitize softs. OmniProtect contains two vital ingredients: 70% ethanol and 0.3%

Chlorhexidine Gluconate. Alcohol kills germs by penetrating the germ cell walls and denaturing (deactivating) the proteins. Where too much alcohol would cause blockages and prevent this process from occurring, 70% alcohol is

the perfect concentration to achieve this. Chlorhexidine gluconate is a disinfectant and antiseptic used by hospitals during surgery, for skin and for sterilizing surgical instruments.

OmniProtect is scientifically-formulated to provide the consumer with powerfully effective sanitization. The factory in which OmniProtect is being produced is following strict protocol to ensure a germ and hazard free environment. A certificate of analysis will be provided with each bottle purchased for quality assurance.

Competition closes 30 August 2020 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. The competition will run online only. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

