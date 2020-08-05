WIN with PURA SODA

TASTING GREATNESS

Trailblazer PURA Soda is the better-for-you soda that’s making local and international waves.

The proudly South African brand won global kudos at the Aurora International Taste Challenge in 2019, with expert tasters naming the Cucumber and Lime flavour as the “Best Tasting Non-alcoholic Beverage”.

Continuing its winning streak, it was then named as the “Best Cold Beverage” at Product of the Year 2020, the world’s largest consumer-voted award for product innovation.

Offering five pioneering new flavours, this bold soda delivers big on taste and refreshment, without the bad stuff. With just a sprinkle of sugar, all-natural flavours and zero colourants everyone can live a little PURA.

Competition closes Sunday, 30 August 2020 at midnight.

Competition will run online and in print. Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

Pura Soda Comp Name * First Last

Phone *

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Date of Birth *

By entering this competition, you agree to sign up to one of The Citizen's free online newsletters * News - General Sport Phakaaathi Motoring Horseracing Lifestyle Auctions



For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.