WIN with LAMELLE

Lamelle Research Laboratories is a South African biotechnology research company that produces highly advanced products for both the professional and consumer aesthetic skincare market. They are known for having introduced many firsts to the SA market, and have become a favourite skincare brand among beauty editors, therapists and consumers.

Lamelle offers different ranges of products and treatments to address a number of different concerns, but everyone can benefit from their most hydrating serum and innovative facial sunscreen.

Lamelle Correctives HA + Serum (R680.00) delivers a unique three-prong approach in lasting skin hydration. It replenishes, stimulates and preserves Hyaluronic Acid levels within the skin, promoting long-lasting hydration. It is suitable for dry, sensitive, early and mature ageing skin.

Lamelle Helase 50 (R525.00) is an innovative photo-protection sunscreen that has the ability to, not only prevent sun damage, but to also repair damaged DNA. It protects the skin from the harmful effects of the full solar radiation spectrum including Visible Light and Infrared radiation. It is suitable for all skin types.

Learn more about Lamelle at www.lamelle.co.za.

Competition closes Wednesday, 5 August 2020 at midnight.

Competition will run online only. Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

