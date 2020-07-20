Competitions 20.7.2020 01:58 pm

WIN this Womens Month with NOMALEE BEAUTY

WIN 1 of 5 Womens Month pamper manicures valued at R200 each!

Nomalee Beauty was established in 2014.

We specialise in make-up, nails (for both training and personal care). Beauty and self-care play a role in a woman’s life hence our aim is to offer luxury at an affordable rate.

Visit: https://nomalee-beauty.business.site/

Competition closes Sunday, 9 August 2020 at midnight.

Competition will run online only. Ts&Cs apply. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

